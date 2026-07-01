2028 QB Jeremiah Lattier ‘loved’ Syracuse camp and offer

One of the top Sunshine State recruits in the 2028 class is St. Cloud (FL) signal caller Jeremiah Lattier.

He holds eight offers, including Florida Atlantic, Sacramento State, Robert Morris and ETSU.

One of his most recent offers is from Syracuse, which he earned after an outstanding performance at Franchise Camp.

"I loved the opportunity to attend,” Lattier said to The Juice Online. "It was a very nerve-racking experience at first, but it helped me grow and compete against some of the best players.”

Lattier connects with the SU coaches

While on the Syracuse campus, he got a chance to see the facilities, campus and also work with the coaching staff.

After his performance, he met with head coach Fran Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, and that’s when he received the offer.

"Coach Fran Brown is an amazing head coach,” Lattier said. "When he talked to me, it was nothing but praise and words of encouragement. Coach Sean put a lot of work into me and pushed the entire quarterback group to be the best we could be.”

Aside from the offer, they covered a wide variety of topics, including the opportunity to play with his St. Cloud teammate, defensive back Jaden Irons, who also holds an SU offer.

“(We talked) about the possibility of us coming as a package deal, which made the offer even more special,” Lattier said. "It’s a great camp to showcase your abilities in front of some of the best coaches and competition in the country.”

Lattier compliments the SU system

They also spoke about what Syracuse expects from its quarterbacks. The Orange plays in a pass-heavy system that produced the nation’s leading passer in the 2024 season (Kyle McCord), and the nation’s leading passer through four games last year (Steve Angeli) before injuries.

"They have a very good offensive system that fits the quarterbacks they recruit and allows them to play fast and make plays,” Lattier said.

His Bulldogs team is looking to build off an 8-3 season, and in his spring game, he showed a sign of things to come, as he threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

"I’m a field general who can drive the ball down the field and make every throw,” Lattier said. "I can extend plays with my legs when needed and do whatever it takes to help my team win."

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