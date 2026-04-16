Versatile Peach State running back has 'great' Syracuse visit

2027 ATH Malachi Heard got his first look at Syracuse for spring practice earlier in April and said it changed the way he looked at the Orange in an interview with The Juice Online.

"The visit went well,” Heard said. "I think the Cuse program is a good program overall and is very welcoming.”

Among the highlights of the wide receiver/running back's trip included getting to sit in on the running back position meeting, and meeting with assistant running backs coach Dennis Thomas and scouting assistant Charles Watkins.

“I spoke with (them) about how the recruiting process goes with recruits and how it is down in Syracuse,” Heard said. “I have been creating a good relationship with coach Watkins."

Heard appreciated the Syracuse culture

One of the things that the coaches preached is D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). It is a mantra that head coach Fran Brown has instilled as part of the SU culture since he arrived two seasons ago, and it is something that stuck with Heard after the visit.

"When I heard of D.A.R.T., I liked it because it was different,” Heard said. "I could see that the coaches really go by that standard.”

Aside from the meetings, the KIPP Atlanta (GA) Collegiate athlete got to see practice, check out the facilities and tour campus.

He left Syracuse with a better understanding of the school.

“The visit changed how I look at Syracuse by seeing how cool the coaches were to me and other recruits,” Heard said. “The spring practice was great.”

Heard discusses his recruitment

Currently, Heard owns offers from Air Force and West Georgia. He added that he doesn’t have a timeline for making a decision, only that he wants to pick a school by November.

He said currently, Syracuse and West Georgia are standing out to him, though he’s also hearing from Georgia Tech and UMass, among others.

"I’m just trying to make sure I find the best fit because more schools are still reaching out right now,” Heard said.

Heard is a speedy athlete

Though he plays multiple positions on offense, he’s mostly being recruited as a running back. A two-sport star in track & field, he has logged a time of 10.9 in the 100M dash.

He describes himself as a versatile player that can make plays no matter where he is on the field.

"Lots of people point out that I’m electric,” Heard said. "I have a lot of speed to my game."

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