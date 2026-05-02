Syracuse lands commitment from 2027 New York running back

Syracuse has landed a commitment from 2027 running back Xavier Bala, according to his agent, Ken Douglas of JL Sports.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.

The Melville (NY) St. Anthony's three-star prospect committed to the Orange over finalists Virginia, Wake Forest and Boston College.

Bala becomes the 11th commitment in the 2027 class, which is now ranked 25th in the country. He is also rated the No. 3 prospect in the Empire State.

Bala was in Central New York earlier in spring

Bala was most recently in Central New York in March to take in Syracuse's spring practice.

“It went well,” Bala previously said to The Juice Online. "(The coaches) talked to me about how I can impact their program and what their plan is for me."

The coaches, including head coach Fran Brown, were consistently in his ear about not only developing him on the football field, but also making him a better man off of it.

"We just talked about life and things outside of football like family and how they see me fitting in," Bala said.

Bala will return to the Syracuse campus on June 12 for an official visit.

Bala last visited SU in the fall

Syracuse last hosted Bala in October when the Orange played Duke.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, he said he always enjoys connecting with the staff.

"It was great other than the L,” Bala said. “Got to spend time with a lot of the coaches and really build our relationships.”

Bala met with many of the coaches, but the two he spent the most time with were assistant running back coach Devin Redd and head coach Fran Brown.

“I got to talk to them about life and how I can continue to develop as a person,” Bala said. "We talked about life and how to be a good leader, we also went over run schemes and how I fit into what they do.”

Bala had an outstanding junior season

During his junior season at St Anthony's, Bala amassed 1,411 rush yards and 26 scores, while also adding 10 receptions for 82 receiving yards.

Bala says he projects as an every down running back at the next level.

"I am shifty, physical, explosive, and love to break defense's wills throughout game," Bala said. "I don't try to play well, I play to dominate every rep.”

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