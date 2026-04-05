Top 2027 DB locks in an official visit: ‘I love Syracuse'

2027 defensive back Masiia Acrey is one of the top prospects from the Keystone State.

The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s prep athlete is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 24 prospect from Pennsylvania. His offer sheet includes Syracuse, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

The Orange has been one of the schools recruiting him the hardest, and he’s locked in an official visit for May 29.

"I love Syracuse,” Acrey said to The Juice Online. “Me and coach Fran Brown have a really good relationship.”

Acrey discusses his recent visit to Syracuse

Acrey was recently on the Syracuse campus to check out spring practice in March, and he raved about the visit.

During the trip, he got to connect with the coaching staff, take in practice, and see the facilities and campus.

“Being up there felt like home,” Acrey said. "The highlights of the trip were definitely seeing the defense and offense compete and the whole practice in general.

Among the coaches he spent the most time with included Brown, defensive backs coach Perry Eliano and scouting assistant Charles Watkins. They spoke to Acrey about how they would develop him at Syracuse, and the rich tradition and culture at Syracuse.

Brown has consistently talked about how he wants Syracuse to compete for national championships in the near future.

"I loved how physical it was and how much passion was shown,” Acrey said.

Acrey on his recruitment

When asked if the visit changed how he looked at the Orange, Acrey said no.

“I already know what Syracuse is and what it's about,” he said.

Syracuse is one of seven standing out to Acrey at the moment. The other schools include Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Indiana, NC State and West Virginia.

He’s sketched out a timeline for announcing his decision.

“I'm aiming for May to early June,” he said.

Acrey plays physical

His Hawks team is coming off a 5-5 season, playing one of the most difficult schedules in the state. St. Joseph’s finished the season ranked as the No. 3 team in Pennsylvania according to Maxpreps.

Acrey describes himself as a physical defensive back.

“I don't back down from anyone,” he said. “I like guarding the top guys. I like being on a island and letting the wide receiver know I'm here all day."

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