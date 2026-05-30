2028 New Jersey EDGE reacts to ‘great’ first Power 4 offer from Syracuse

2028 EDGE Riley Dispensa is an emerging prospect from Glassboro (NJ) High.

He received his first offer from Temple in January and earlier in May, added his first Power 4 offer from the Orange.

"It felt great to be receive the offer from a school like Syracuse,” Dispensa said to The Juice Online. "I think Syracuse is heading in the right direction.”

Dispensa connects with Brown

Dispensa received his offer from head coach Fran Brown, and Dispensa immediately gravitated toward him.

"I love how Coach Fran treats his team and embraces them like a family,” Dispensa said. "I think he is a true leader and my impressions on him are he is a genuine, straightforward type of coach.”

The two discussed a variety of topics including Brown’s emphasis on D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and how SU prepares its players not only to compete in the ACC but also the NFL.

Brown also emphasized that he wants his players to develop just as much on the gridiron as in their personal lives.

Dispensa appreciates the opportunity at SU

That message resonated with Dispensa.

"I'm looking for a college where I can develop on and off the field, compete at a high level, and build strong relationships with my coaches and teammates,” he said. "But also grow as a student when I'm not on the football field."

Syracuse has made New Jersey a priority under Brown, and in the 2027 class, four of SU’s current 13 commits hail from the Garden State.

"I think it shows NJ has a lot of talented players,” Dispensa said. "Coach Fran and the staff are doing great job building strong relationships here.”

Dispensa was part of a state championship team

He finished his sophomore season with 30 tackles, eight sacks (tied for first in the state in that category for his class) and a fumble recovery. Glassboro won the state championship, and Dispensa figures to play an even bigger role this year.

"I learned a lot this year and developed my game,” Dispensa said. "Feel like my game progressed a lot.”

He describes himself as a physical player, versatile, and relentless.

"With a good bend, that can rush the passer, but also defend the run,” Dispensa said. "I play with a high energy every snap and take pride in being as disruptive as I can."

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