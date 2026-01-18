South Carolina transfer tight end flips from Syracuse to Ole Miss

South Carolina tight end Michael Smith has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to Ole Miss according to a report from CBS Sports.

Smith had originally committed to Syracuse earlier in January, but according to a report from 247 Sports, Smith also was interested in returning to South Carolina despite signing with the Orange.

As it turns out, neither school will have Smith on their roster this fall.

Smith was a standout recruit in the 2024 cycle

As a prospect in the 2024 cycle, the Savannah (GA) Calvary Day School athlete was a four-star recruit and the No. 147 prospect in his class. He had more than 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among many others, before committing to the Gamecoks.

In two seasons with South Carolina, Smith started eight games and finished with 126 receiving yards. His sophomore campaign was stunted by an injury in spring practice, and in the 2025 season, he suffered a shoulder injury and left the team four games into the season.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Smith discussed his pledge to the Orange

Smith spoke with The Juice Online following his initial commitment, stating that the opportunity to play away from the southeast was a driving factor for him in coming to SU.

“(It’s) outside my comfort zone of being down south,” Smith said. “Better chance to focus on my ultimate goal.”

He said at the time, the goal was to be an NFL tight end in the vein of Oronde Gadsden II, an top pass catching tight end with the Orange who has had a standout rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The way Syracuse uses the tight end position, which also included a solid season from Dan Villari this past year, was a factor for Smith.

“(Syracuse) gets them out in space,” Smith said. “(That) is the right way to use (tight ends)."

Syracuse adds a replacement for Smith

The Orange quickly moved to replace Smith on their roster, adding a commitment from Western Kentucky transfer Noah Meyers.

"Coach Fran Brown means business," Meyers said to The Juice Online on his commitment. "Couldn’t ask to play for a better coach. He brings a mentality that will make anyone better."

Meyers was on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist was named to the Phil Steele Preseason Conference USA All-Conference Fourth Team.

Meyers finished with 32 receptions for 357 yards and three scores across 11 starts. He selected Western Kentucky over offers from Dartmouth and Eastern Kentucky in the 2023 cycle out of Louisville (KY) Trinity High.

