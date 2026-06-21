2027 ATH Suhayl Benson calls Syracuse OV '10 out of 10'

Earlier in the month, 2027 ATH Suhayl Benson got a closer look at Central New York on an official visit.

The 2027 Wilmington (DE) Howard High athlete had an opportunity to meet with the coaching staff and players, hear their vision for what his future would be like at Syracuse, and get to know the campus better.

"The visit was amazing for my first visit ever,” Benson said to The Juice Online. "Definitely 10 out of 10.”

Benson connects with the Syracuse coaching staff

While he got to spend time getting to know the entire coaching staff, he spent the most time with his potential position coach, defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

“We wasn’t always just talking football,” Benson said. “But about life outside of football. That hit me the most.”

As for his favorite part of the trip?

“Definitely the food,” Benson said, jokingly.

Kidding aside, Benson said it was the chance to understand head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) more.

“(The top highlight was) them showing me the culture and what they are really about,” Benson said.

Benson is nearing an announcement

Benson added that consistently being told that developing as a person as much as a player was something that stuck with him.

His offer sheet includes Temple, UMass, Bryant and Morgan State, among others. Aside from the Orange, Benson also officially visited Temple on June 12.

As for his timeline, he plans on announcing his decision soon.

“My decision is decided,” Benson said.

Benson is a two-way player and a two-sport star

Benson is a two-way player, having also appeared as a wide receiver, but is being recruited as a DB. As a track runner, he’s logged a time of 10.8 in the 100M.

247Sports rates him as a three-star prospect and the No. 4 player in Delaware. Howard is coming off an 11-1 season, its only loss coming in a heartbreaking 41-40 overtime loss to Red Lion Christian Academy in the playoffs.

He prides himself on his physicality and toughness.

"I’m not just focused on coverage, I take pride in being a complete defensive back who can press, tackle, and compete every snap,” Benson said. "I bring versatile and consistency that shows up on film."

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