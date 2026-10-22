2029 QB Nolan Downes Recaps Syracuse Visit: 'Awesome Experience'

2029 quarterback Nolan Downes is one of the most sought after prospects in his class.

His offer sheet—which already exceeds more than a dozen offers—includes Cincinnati, Iowa, North Carolina, Liberty and South Florida.

Downes also holds an offer from Syracuse, and he got his first look at the JMA Wireless Dome over the weekend when the Orange hosted Louisville on Saturday.

"Overall, my visit to Syracuse was an awesome experience and I can’t wait to get back,” Downes said to The Juice Online.

Downes on his relationship with Ryan

The Bradenton (FL) Manatee signal caller has been in close touch with SU quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan during his recruitment.

"Coach Ryan offered me back in the spring and that feeling was incredible,” Downes said. "Being able to build the relationship with him and the staff over the last couple months has been awesome.”

Downes had more time to catch up with Ryan during the trip. Though Syracuse ended up losing, 34-26, there was plenty of offense in the first half as the teams combined for more than 600 yards, the most in an ACC game since 2022.

The two discussed how Downes would be a natural fit in Syracuse’s system, which relies heavily on the quarterback taking on a lot of responsibility.

"Coach Ryan is one of my favorite QB coaches I have met,” Downes said. "He’s an awesome coach and even better person. He’s somebody I would want to play for in college.”

Downes also got to spend time with quarterback coaches Charlies Brewer and Mike Gillespie, and general manager Tommy Caporale.

"I got to spend a lot of time with them on my visit over the summer and to be back again with those guys was great,” Downes said. "Another highlight from my trip was getting to experience the Dome for the first time was really cool.”

Downes talks recruitment

As a result, Syracuse is in a good place in Downes recruitment, though it is still very early in his process.

"Some offers that are standing out to me right now are Syracuse, Iowa, UNC, Cincinnati, Tulane and USF,” Downes said.

As for Downes, he has Manatee off to a fast start. Through Week 8, he’s thrown for 1,808 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"My season is going great, and our offense is rolling,” Downes said. "I am a QB who can make any throw on the field and somebody who can stretch the field. I can extend play with my feet and make throws down the field."

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