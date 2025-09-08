5 recruits react to Syracuse's 27-20 OT win against Connecticut
Syracuse defeated Connecticut on Saturday, 27-20, in overtime for their first win of the 2025 season. It was a dramatic ralley, as SU trailed 17-6 late in the fourth quarter and outscored UConn 21-3 in crunch time to seal the win.
Over a dozen recruits attended the game, and we caught up with five for them for their thoughts on the experience.
2028 ATH Benjamin Walker (MA)
Walker hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse EDGE coach Nick Williams in June. Since then, the SU staff has been in consistent contact and got Walker up for a visit on Saturday.
"The end was very exciting," Walker said. "Cuse got better and better as the game went on. The last TD of the game in OT was spectacular."
He had a chance to catch up with Williams after the game.
"He was telling his D-ends what to do to stop the sweep run," Walker said.
2028 ATH Anthony Lopez Jr. (NJ)
Lopez earned an SU offer from Syracuse during his spring practice visit, and said that he's continued to feel the love from the Orange coaching staff since then.
Among the schools to have offered him to this point include Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Auburn.
“My favorite part is how the coaching staff embraces me,” Lopez said. “We have had multiple conversations as the day has progressed and I just continue to see the reality of the process coach Fran Brown is putting together.”
2026 ATH Zikhere Leaks (PA)
Leaks has been committed to Syracuse since June, and this was his first visit to campus since his pledge. Despite the Orange trailing most of the way, he never lost faith in the game's outcome.
“I knew we was going to win this game," Leaks said. "We have to remain humble.”
He also loved the energy from the crowd and the electric atmosphere.
“The atmosphere of the orange and being in the Dome was amazing,” Leaks said. “All the energy being kept in one big sealed off stadium is amazing to be a part of.”
2027 ATH Tristin Hughes (OH)
The Rocky River (OH) High athlete received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse during Franchise Camp in June, and the Orange coaching staff has continued to prioritize him since then.
Saturday was Hughes' first chance to see a game day atmosphere at SU and it didn't disappoint him.
"I loved the energy of the fans in the stadium," Hughes said. "Atmosphere was amazing and the Dome was really cool."
Hughes admitted the game was slow to start, but he appreciated how the Orange finished.
"It was a great game," Hughes said. "First half was a little shaky, but I loved the way they bounced back in the second half."
2027 OL Drake Dorsey (OH)
Dorsey was another Ohio prospect joined Hughes in Central New York. For the Columbus (OH) Upper Arlington High offensive lineman, it was his first opportunity to see the JMA Wireless Dome.
"My Cuse visit was amazing," Dorsey said. "It was awesome to see the team win in an electric environment."
He had a chance to coach up with coaches Charles Watkins and Dale Williams after.
"Coach Watkins and Coach Williams made the visit extra special," Dorsey said. "The recruiting staff were easy to talk to and gave great advice. I am looking forward to getting back soon."
