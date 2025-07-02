2028 ATH Benjamin Walker 'very happy' for Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Benjamin Walker hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse earlier in June.
Walker had come to Franchise Camp already holding an offer from Massachusetts, but after impressing EDGE coach Nick Williams at camp, he was extended an offer.
“I'm very happy," Walker said to The Juice Online. "I like Syracuse a lot and it's one of my favorite schools. I like how the coaching staff is very intense and they really they want you to succeed. They're organized and very professional.”
The Needham (MA) St. Sebastian's star plays tight end, linebacker and EDGE, but was offered as an EDGE.
A family tradition in college athletics
That he was offered by a high-major program as a rising sophomore should not be that surprising. Walker comes from a long line of athletes who have competed in college athletics, including his parents.
His mother played softball at Connecticut, while his father was a rugby player at West Point. Not surprisingly, Walker is a two-sport star, and plays baseball in spring.
"Sports have always been a big part of my life," Walker said. “I grew up playing every sport I could play. I was a very competitive hockey player for a while, playing for teams that travel around the country for tournaments. I've also been playing club baseball for a very long time. I even played a little bit of rugby, as a substitute for my dad's old boys team."
Football has always been first
But in his athletic journey, all sports have always led back to football.
And this latest offer from Syracuse is validation for all of the work he's put in through the years, and is one of many more offers to come.
Aside from UMass and SU, he's also hearing from schools like Boston College, Duke and North Carolina.
“I have a quick get off, so my pass rush is extremely effective ," Walker said. "I am an aggressive player on the run game, tenacious, and I don't give up on plays. I'm just trying to be as tough as possible, get around the edge on big tackles and be as relentless as possible.”
