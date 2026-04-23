2027 Garden State RB has 'great' visit to Syracuse

2027 running back Roman Duckett got his first look at Syracuse earlier in April, and said he enjoyed the experience in an interview with The Juice Online.

"My visit to Syracuse University football program was really good,” Duckett said. "I felt comfortable and liked being around the team. I had a great visit.”

While on campus, Duckett got to see campus, check out the facilities, and take in a practice.

He left impressed with the level of play he saw among the SU players.

"They practiced fast and with a lot of energy,” Duckett said. "Everyone was locked in and working hard.”

Duckett got to know the SU program and culture

The Camden (NJ) High also got to get to know the coaching staff better and learned more about the history and culture at SU.

Since Fran Brown arrived at Syracuse two years ago, he has instilled the mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) among his players. Duckett said he appreciated the message and respects what Brown is trying to do.

The coaches also spoke to Duckett about how Syracuse prepares its players for the next level both in football, and in life.

"I talked with some coaches about checking me out more, where I fit in, and how they develop their players,” Duckett said. "I really liked the culture of the program and how the coaches connect with the players. It gave me a better understanding how it operates."

Duckett appreciates SU recruiting in NJ

Brown himself was a record setting quarterback at Camden, and has recruited several players from that program into SU.

Among them include Braheem Long Jr., Ibn Muhammad and Joseph White.

"I think they’ve been doing a good job in New Jersey,” Duckett said. "They’ve been building strong connections with players.”

Duckett is 'tough' and 'fast'

The Panthers are coming off a 12-2 season, and finished 2025 as one of the top teams in New Jersey. Duckett has rushed 202 times for 1,312 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"My 2025 season went well,” Duckett said. "I kept improving and stayed focused all year making history with the football team winning a state championship."

He also appears as a linebacker, though he’s primarily being recruited on the offensive side of the ball. In the offseason, he’s also a two-sport athlete in track and field.

Duckett describes himself as ’tough and fast.'

"I play hard, stay physical, and try to make big plays,” Duckett said. "I believe I am an all-around player."

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