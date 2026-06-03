2027 Syracuse DB commit recaps ‘amazing’ official visit

In March 2025, Hillside (NJ) High two-way star Travis Miles was one of the first recruits to commit to Syracuse in the 2027 cycle.

Since then, the three-star wide receiver/defensive back has been up at Syracuse several times, including for spring practice in April, and most recently over the weekend for his official visit.

"It was amazing,” Miles said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed the hospitality and I got to build some more connections and relationships.”

Miles bonds with Brown and the SU staff

Miles got to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff getting to know them better, including head coach Fran Brown.

“He told me I got to be the best in the state,” Miles said.

Aside from that, he also got to see the facilities, tour campus and get to know his future teammates better.

"My favorite parts about the visit was the social time I got to get with the coaches and current players,” Miles said.

Miles reaffirms commitment to SU

Miles said the visit affirmed that he is 100 percent on board with the Orange. Miles will enter Syracuse as a defensive back.

"I felt amazing being a Cuse commit after the visit,” Miles said. "It opened my eyes even more to how Cuse is the program for me.”

He also used it as a way of getting to know the other commitments in the class, and also recruit other uncommitted players.

"It was great talking to the other commits and bonding with them,” Miles said. “Hopefully the uncommitted recruit make their mind to commit to Cuse.”

Other schools to have offered Miles include Howard and Pitt.

Miles discusses his initial commitment to the Orange

He discussed his commitment with The Juice Online last year after he announced his pledge.

“I love the Cuse,” Miles said in a previous interview. “It’s great coaching and great people.”

Miles received his Syracuse offer in January 2025 and visited in March for spring practice.

“The trip was good,” Miles said. “The practice were my favorite part but the new facilities are tough.”

He used that trip to get to know the coaching staff in person, including a meeting with Brown.

"We spoke about my future if I come to Cuse," Miles said.

Turns out, it was a foretelling conversation.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.