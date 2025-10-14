Three-star OL announces decommitment from Syracuse
2026 OL Roseby Lubintus announced his decommitment from Syracuse on Tuesday morning via social media.
"I'm taking another look at my options," Lubintus said on X. "Due to some recent changes, I've decided to reopen my recruitment process. If you're a college coach or program that's interested in me, please send a message, let's talk. I'm excited to see what opportunities are out there for me. Thank you."
Lubintus committed to Penn State in April, and then flipped to the Orange in July. His offer sheet also includes Boston College, Florida, Maryland, Michigan State and West Virginia, among others.
He is listed as a three-star prospect on both Rivals and 247. The 2026 Syracuse class is currently at 28 commitments and is ranked 26th overall in the country according to 247 Sports.
Lubintus and Syracuse have a long history together
Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer Lubintus last spring, and the Sicklerville (NJ) Timer Creek prospect has been in constant contact with the Orange since then.
He previously told The Juice Online he has been watching Syracuse before he even started playing football, so SU has always held a special place for him.
"Syracuse is the definition of home for New Jersey," Lubintus said. "They want us to stay home and they want people in their own backyard."
The offer was extended by defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who discussed Lubintus' development not only as a football player, but also for life away from the gridiron.
"One of my main questions is making sure that I'm cared for as a person and the players are really people," Lubintus said. "Sometimes, they just look at players as a slot to fill in. I had a conversation about it to make sure people are cared for after if you don't make it to the league."
A scouting report on Lubintus
Lubintus plays both sides of the line at Timber Creek, but is being recruited as an offensive lineman for the next level.
Lubintus said he continued to improve on his strength and ability this past season.
"I would say my season was better than I hoped," Lubintus said. "The number one thing (I improved on) is being able to do what I know I can do and believe in myself."
