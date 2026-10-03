2030 RB Sa’Mhad Williams Discusses First Impressions of Syracuse After Offer

2030 running back Sa’Mhad Williams is one of the emerging prospects in his class.

Last week he received his first offer from Rutgers, and a few days later, he received his first ACC offer from Syracuse.

"I think Syracuse Isla great environment,” Williams said to The Juice Online. "They have a good history in sports and in many job fields.”

The offer came from Syracuse assistants Aaron Mannicci and Alex Kelly.

"Coach Mannicci and Kelly are very cool guys,” Williams said. "They are relatable to the youth.”

Williams learns about the culture at Syracuse

Aside from the offer, the three covered a lot of ground, including the culture at Syracuse.

Fran Brown has preached D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) since he arrived at SU, and that is something that resonated with Williams.

"We talked about being a high character guy in the community off the field,” Williams said. "We also talked about what it takes to be a part of D.A.R.T.”

One of the things Williams also appreciates about Syracuse is the Keystone State pipeline. In the 2026 class, Pennsylvania was the second most represented state (6), trailing only Florida (7) in commitments.

Williams stars at Chester (PA) High, and one of his former teammates, Shemaj Henry, is a freshman offensive lineman on SU.

“I'm aware of Syracuse's relationship with Pennsylvania,” Williams said. "I like the connection. Shemaj is there, so it’s cool to have them offer me.”

Williams' recruitment and season is taking off

It is the first two of what should be many offers to come.

"It feels great to get offers as a freshman,” Williams said. "It lets me know where I can end up long term. Obviously theres tons of work to be put in the classroom, training and weight room. But it’s a great start to be noticed nationally early in my high school career.”

So far, he’s rushed for more than 500 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also added two kick returns for 95 yards through four games.

“Most importantly, our team is No. 1 in the District at the 5A level,” Williams said.

He descries himself as a versatile back.

"I can elude tacklers but also drop my shoulders and run through guys,” Williams said. “I'm good in pass protection and can catch out of the backfield. My biggest assets are my patience and break away speed and big play capability."

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