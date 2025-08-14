2027 QB Sebastian Galeano respects 'rich history' at Syracuse
2027 quarterback Sebastian Galeano is an emerging prospect from the Sunshine State.
He's hearing from Memphis, Troy, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Yale, Dartmouth and ETSU, among others. Another school that has been reaching out includes Syracuse, a program that he's already familiar with.
"The program has tons of rich history," Galeano said to The Juice Online. "Would love to be a part of their program."
Galeano has been hearing from Syracuse
Galeano has heard from several of the Syracuse coaches and staffers, but the one he's heard most from is SU recruiting staffer Mike Ramirez.
"They like my mechanics and arm strength," Galeano said.
In turn, Galeano likes what he's seen from the new Syracuse staff led by Fran Brown, and what offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon has done with the offense.
In the 2024 season, Kyle McCord set several Syracuse single-season records for a quarterback, including yards (4,779), touchdowns (34), completions (391), and attempts (592). He was also named to the All-ACC Second Team after he led the nation in passing yards (4,326) during the regular season.
"I love it," Galeano said. "It’s an exciting offense and would love to be a part of it. I feel my strengths would work with this type of passing game."
Florida to Syracuse pipeline
Another thing he's liked from Syracuse is their recent push to establish a strong Florida to Central New York pipeline.
In the upcoming 2026 class, Syracuse has 28 recruits, and six of those hail from the Sunshine State, more than any other individual state represented in the class. It is headlined by a commitment from five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.
"I have seen them going for some younger athletes like recently 2028 class," Galeano said. "I was excited to receive some contact once the 2027 class opened up."
What's to come this fall for Galeano
In his upcoming season at Oviedo (FL) High, Galeano is looking to show he's an all-around athlete (he also plays baseball in the spring).
"I want to showcase my skill set with accurate throwing and mobility in the pocket," Galeano said. "Obviously have great stats like completion percentage, yards, touchdowns but mostly wins. I want to showcase that we can win against higher competition."
Like McCord, Galeano is more of a pro-style passer with tremendous pocket presence.
"I have enough speed to buy some time and get some yards," Galeano said. "I love to study the game and feel I have a high IQ for my age."
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.