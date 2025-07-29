2029 ATH Steven Harper Jr. 'proud' of first offer from Syracuse
2029 ATH Steven Harper Jr. had a moment earlier in July that he will never forget.
The Aubrey (TX) Little Elm rising freshman received his first college offer from Syracuse, one of many to come in the future.
"It means a lot,” Harper said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a big time program with a great history, so getting that offer felt like a blessing. It’s definitely something I’m proud of.”
Harper and Redd connect
Harper received the offer from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
"Coach Redd is real," Harper said. "He kept it honest with me and showed genuine interest not just as a player, but as a person. You can tell he cares and knows the game.”
The two talked about Xs and Os on the football field, but their conversation extended far beyond just the gridiron.
"We talked about life after football, academics, and what it takes to succeed at the next level,” Harper said. "It wasn’t just recruiting talk it felt like a real conversation.”
Harper hears about the vision for Syracuse in the future
They also spoke about the rich history of Syracuse and the many athletes the Orange has sent to the NFL.
Redd also laid out the vision for the future of the SU program, with the goal being to compete for national championships in the near future.
"I think Syracuse is building something special,” Harper said. "They’ve got tradition, but they’re also focused on the future. You can tell the energy around the program is different.”
The scouting report on Harper
Harper played a variety of positions in middle school. He appeared as a wide receiver, defensive back, running back and quarterback.
He was offered as a wide receiver by Syracuse.
"I’m a playmaker,” Harper said. “Simple as that. I’m explosive, I’ve got great hands, and I take pride in route running. But more than anything, I’m a competitor. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
He’s looking to show exactly that on the high school level this fall.
"I’m looking to show consistency, leadership, and big play ability,” Harper said. "I want to dominate every snap and prove I can compete with the best in the country."
