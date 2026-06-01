2027 WR has Syracuse ‘No. 1’ after his official visit

Syracuse welcomed 2027 wide receiver Chanin ‘Choo’ Harris over the weekend for an official visit.

The Duncan (SC) Byrnes prospect is rated three stars by 247Sports, and holds over a dozen offers, including from the Orange.

It was his first time on the SU campus, and Harris appreciated the opportunity to get to know the program more.

“Man, the visit was great,” Harris said to The Juice Online. "It was amazing to be able to spend the weekend there with the coaches and the guys.”

Harris goes in-depth on his Syracuse OV

Harris said his top highlights was just getting a close look at the program and what it would be like as a student-athlete in Central New York.

"The best parts of the visit was just being able to be around the coaches and spending time with them,” Harris said. “Getting to know the coaches more than I do and learning more and more from them. The photo shoot and golfing was a great part as well.”

Though he met with nearly the entire staff, Harris spent the most time with wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and head coach Fran Brown.

“We just talked about football and life,” Harris said. "We talked about a lot of stuff outside of football.”

Syracuse is in a good spot in Harris' recruitment

That has been a central core of Brown’s coaching philosophy. While it is important to develop on the football field—and SU pitched him on how they would develop him for the next level—developing off the field and in the classroom was just as important.

"It definitely changed the way I think about Cuse just by the way I got along with everyone there and got to know more about Syracuse,” Harris said. “They aren’t just great at football but have great academics.”

Syracuse has landed in a great spot in Harris’ recruitment as a result.

"Cuse stands No. 1 for me,” Harris said. “But I still have a lot of other stops to make in this process.”

Harris has a timeline sketched out

Harris has at least three more stops for his official visits.

That includes Wisconsin (June 5), Virginia Tech (June 12) and Virginia (June 16).

The plan now is to decide after the visits are complete.

“Timeline is sometime around the end of June and the beginning of July (to announce a decision),” Harris said.

Harris’ Rebels team is coming off an 8-4 season. He describers himself as a fast, smart playmaker who is a jack of all trades.

"I say that because I can play anywhere on the field and run any route and make plays on the ball,” Harris said. "My speed is a big part of my game because having the type of speed I have been given by God is just a blessing."

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