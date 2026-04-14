Delaware two-way player 'really likes' Syracuse heading into OV

2027 Wilmington (DE) Howard High two-way star Suhayl Benson is an emerging prospect from Delaware.

He received an offer from Syracuse in January and it was followed shortly thereafter by one from Massachusetts.

Benson will take the next step in his recruitment when he officially visits Syracuse on June 5.

"I have been looking into Syracuse and I really like the program and the way (they) compete in the ACC,” Benson said to The Juice Online.

Benson discusses his previous SU visit

It will not be Benson’s first time in Central New York. He previously visited in October for Syracuse’s matchup against Pittsburgh.

During the visit, he had a chance to see Syracuse’s facilities, tour campus, and speak with the coaches and players. He appreciated the game day atmosphere and got to feel what it’s like as a player at SU.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, 30-13, Benson still had a lot of positive takeaways from how SU played.

"Seeing them compete even when they were losing the game,” Benson said. "Them playing every last snap 110% and not giving up.”

Another highlight was seeing some of the traditions that Syracuse has in person.

“When we got there and got to watch coach Fran brown and the players walk in,” Benson said of the players walking through the Syracuse Quad prior to the game.

Benson discusses his offer and view of SU

Benson was offered by defensive backs coach Perry Eliano in January. The two have stayed in touch since then and Benson said he’s appreciated building the relationship and the discussion of how he would be coached at Syracuse.

"He has been talking to me about all the things that he can help happen in my life,” Benson said. "He also talked about D.A.R.T and how things work he taught me a lot of things in a short time.”

The D.A.R.T. he’s referring to is Brown’s mantra of detailed, accountable, relentless and tough.

Other schools currently recruiting Benson include Delaware, Temple and UConn. He has sketched out a timeline of either late June or fall to make his college decision.

Benson is a versatile two-way player

Though he plays both sides of the ball as a safety and wide receiver, he’s being recruited as a defensive back by the Orange. Benson brings speed as a two-sport star in track and field. He’s logged a 10.8 in the 100M dash and holds a school record in the 500M at 1.06.21.

He prides himself on his physicality and mindset.

"I’m not just focused on coverage, I take pride in being a complete defensive back who can press, tackle, and compete every snap,” Benson said. "I bring versatile and consistency that shows up on film.

"I track the ball well, trust my instincts, and turn defense into offense whenever I get the chance. I’m always looking to change the game, not just defend it. I’m confident I can make an impact in any program."

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