Syracuse adds 2026 Sunshine State defensive back

2026 defensive back Terrance Johnson has signed with Syracuse, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Ft. Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage prospect officially visited Syracuse over the weekend and selected the Orange over offers from Oregon State, South Florida and Middle Tennessee, among others.

He is currently not ranked by any of the major recruiting services. According to MaxPreps, Johnson recorded 59 tackles, 11 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Johnson becomes the 27th player to sign an NLI with Syracuse in the 2026 cycle. The Orange is currently 34th according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

