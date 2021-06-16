Syracuse Basketball June Official Visit Schedule
The expectation when the NCAA lifted pandemic restrictions on in person visits was that June would be a very busy month. That has been the case for Syracuse basketball, who has already had two priority targets on campus and has more coming over the next couple of weeks.
Here is a refresher on who is visiting when.
UPCOMING VISITS
Player: Chance Westry
Visit Date: June 17-18 (Story)
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 6-4, 190
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech
Player: Donovan Clingan
Visit Date: June 18-20 (Story)
Position: Center
Height/Weight: 7-1, 255
School: Bristol Center (CT)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech
Player: JJ Starling
Visit Date: June 25-27 (Story)
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 6-2, 170
School: La Lumiere (IN)
Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Providence, Stanford, Washington
Player: Chris Bunch
Visit Date: June 28-30 (Story)
Position: Small Forward
Height/Weight: 6-7, 185
School: De La Salle (CA)
Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, USC
ALREADY VISITED
Player: Kyle Filipowski
Visit Date: June 5-7 (Post-Visit Interview)
Position: Power Forward
Height/Weight: 6-11, 230
School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier
Player: Justin Taylor
Visit Date: June 9-11 (Post-Visit Interview)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height/Weight: 6-6, 200
School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)
Other Notable Offers: Butler, Florida, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech