Syracuse Basketball June Official Visit Schedule

A look at who is slated to visit the Orange for the rest of the month.

The expectation when the NCAA lifted pandemic restrictions on in person visits was that June would be a very busy month. That has been the case for Syracuse basketball, who has already had two priority targets on campus and has more coming over the next couple of weeks.

Here is a refresher on who is visiting when.

UPCOMING VISITS

Player: Chance Westry

Visit Date: June 17-18 (Story)

Position: Point Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech

Player: Donovan Clingan

Visit Date: June 18-20 (Story)

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 7-1, 255

School: Bristol Center (CT)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech

Player: JJ Starling

Visit Date: June 25-27 (Story)

Position: Point Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170

School: La Lumiere (IN)

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Providence, Stanford, Washington

Player: Chris Bunch

Visit Date: June 28-30 (Story)

Position: Small Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7, 185

School: De La Salle (CA)

Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, USC

ALREADY VISITED

Player: Kyle Filipowski

Visit Date: June 5-7 (Post-Visit Interview)

Position: Power Forward

Height/Weight: 6-11, 230

School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier

Player: Justin Taylor

Visit Date: June 9-11 (Post-Visit Interview)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200

School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Butler, Florida, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech