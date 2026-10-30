2028 Syracuse Commit Invited to Elite Showcase

2028 Jacksonville (FL) Zarephath Academy offensive lineman Omari Lawson has been invited to the Under Armour Next 2027 All-America Game.

The game is a showcase of elite talent from around the country played in Florida in January. Alumni of the game include Jayden Daniels, Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston, among others.

Lawson committed to Syracuse in October 2025 and is one of the blue chip recruits in the country. 247Sports lists him as a four-star recruit and the No. 164 overall recruit in his class.

He selected Syracuse over an offer sheet that includes Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina, among many others.

Lawson committed shortly after a trip to Central New York, and cited head coach Fran Brown as a big reason as to why.

"Coach Fran, he a great coach, a great guy, and a great mentor,” Lawson said to The Juice Online shortly after he announced his commitment. "And I when I recently went on my visit it felt like home. The hospitality and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Lawson will be back on the Syracuse campus this weekend to watch the Orange take on ACC foe SMU.

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