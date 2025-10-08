2026 Syracuse commit Zikhere Leaks still '100 percent' Orange
2026 Syracuse commit Zikhere Leaks has continued to get to know his future teammates and coaches better this fall.
Since committing to the Orange over the summer, Leaks has returned to Syracuse twice. He was on hand for SU’s win over Connecticut in its second game of the season, and returned at the end of September for SU’s matchup against Duke.
Though Syracuse ultimately lost the game to the Blue Devils, Leaks still took a lot of positives away from the trip.
Leaks discusses his recent visit
"My visit was good,” Leaks said to The Juice Online. “I enjoyed the atmosphere of a full packed house. There was a lot of stuff going on. I just think we gotta fight through adversity. I told coach Fran (Brown) that we just have to fight through adversity as a team and play with heart.”
During the visit, he got to catch up with Brown and coach Dre Kates the most.
“We just talked about how life was in general and more DB tips.”
Leaks has picked up several offers since his pledge to SU
The defensive back has drawn plenty of interest since his commitment to the Orange. Just recently, he’s received offers from Stanford, Boston College, UTSA and Purdue. But Leaks has always appreciated the loyalty that Syracuse has shown him, and he’s reflecting that back.
“Still 100 percent Cuse,” Leaks said of his new offers.
As for Leaks, he’s led Harrisburg (PA) Susquehanna Township High to a perfect 7-0 start to the season, including its most recent 28-21 win over East Pennsboro. As usual, he starred on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and defensive back.
“I love playing both sides of the ball,” Leaks said.
Leaks discusses Syracuse commitment
When Leaks committed to Syracuse in June, he said it was the relationships with the coaches that drove his decision.
“I committed because of the relationships I have with them," Leaks said in a previous interview. “Every single week they keep in contact with me and I love it. It makes me feel wanted and appreciated."
Syracuse has discussed Leaks has being a potential two-way player, as he was recruited as an ATH.
"As a WR, I'm a deep threat," Leaks said. "I love tearing DBs apart all over the field. As a DB, "I'm a man-DB. I love pressing but I can also play zone."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.