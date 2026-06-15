Syracuse picks up commitment from wide receiver Josh Barr

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 ATH Josh Barr on Sunday evening, he announced on social media.

Barr is currently not rated by any recruiting service, but selected the Orange over offers from Arkansas, Buffalo and Rhode Island. The Rochester (NY) Irondequoit star player was on an official visit over the weekend and committed after it concluded.

He was SU’s second commitment of the day, joining 2027 defensive back Matthew Schlenhardt. He is committed as a wide receiver.

Syracuse’s 2027 class is now ranked 43rd in the country according to 247Sports. They have 18 commitments, including eight commitments in the month of June alone.

Barr only appeared in four games in the 2025 season due to injury. He is listed at 6’3”, 195 pounds.

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