Syracuse Football Flips 2027 OL Sidney Rouleau Following Michigan Decommitment

Syracuse has received a commitment from 2027 Bullard (TX) Brook Hill School offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, he announced on social media.

Rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 65 overall lineman in his class, Rouleau selected the Orange over a host of offers including SMU, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Nebraska and Pittsburgh, among many others.

He had originally been committed to Michigan, but announced his decommitment in the past week after taking an official visit to Syracuse for its matchup against No. 19 SMU. The Orange ended up upsetting the Mustangs, 30-27, for their third win over a ranked team at the JMA Wireless Dome in the Fran Brown era.

Syracuse was one of the first schools to recruit Rouleau

The Orange was one of the first teams to offer Rouleau in 2024. He was originally at Pennington (NJ) School.

"It was a blessed offer," Rouleau said in a previous interview with The Juice Online. "Been waiting on Syracuse to offer."

Though Brown has carried through his recruitment, Rouleau’s recruitment went back to the Dino Babers era.

“(Brown’s) staff is awesome," Rouleau said. "Really hyped about Syracuse."

Rouleau has visited Syracuse several times throughout his recruitment

Though Rouleau’s recruitment exploded after his offer from SU, he continued to keep the Orange in mind.

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"It feels great to be a superstar and have all attention from college coaches," Rouleau said.

He visited Syracuse several times prior to his OV over the weekend, and in a visit for spring practice in 2024, raved about the Orange.

"It was awesome," Rouleau said. "Really liked the campus and the facilities up there. There are a lot good vibes.”

Rouleau is part of a strong 2027 class for the Orange

That led to his announcement on Friday.

The new comes shortly following a decommitment from the Orange’s 2027 class. On Oct. 28, offensive lineman Edwin Guzman announced he was moving on from the Orange.

Syracuse now has 26 commitments in the 2027 class, which is currently ranked 36th overall in the country.

The Gatineau, Quebec prospect prides himself on being a versatile offensive lineman at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds.

"I'm really aggressive and quick with my feet and (have a) really strong upper body," Rouleau said. "I just want to get the D-end on the ground."

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