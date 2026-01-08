Syracuse lands Toledo linebacker in transfer portal

Syracuse fortified its linebacker group on Thursday morning as Toledo linebacker Chris D’Appolonia announced he was transferring to Syracuse, he wrote on social media.

D’Appolonia has familiarity with the Syracuse coaching staff, having played for three seasons under new Syracuse defensive coordinator Vince Kehres. The commitment comes after D’Appolonia visited Central New York earlier in the week.

D’Appolonia was rated a two star prospect out of Harmony (PA) Seneca Valley in the 2023 cycle.

He played all 12 games in his freshman season with the Rockets before taking a redshirt in 2024 with an injury. His junior season was a breakout year, as he finished third on Toledo with 68 tackles and 3.5 TFLs. Under the guidance of Kehres, the Rockets finished third in the country, allowing just 254 yards per game.

D’Appolonia joins a linebacker room that returns Antoine Deslauriers, Gary Bryant III and Jamie Tremble. Other incoming transfers include running backs Ahmad Miller and Ju'Juan Johnson, defensive lineman Jartavius Flounoy, wide receiver Cole Weaver and tight end Michael Smith.

