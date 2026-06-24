Syracuse extends offer to 2027 QB/ATH Trysten Johnson: ‘I’m truly appreciative'

The word is starting to get out about 2027 quarterback Trysten Johnson.

The Washington (DC) Maret School signal caller received his first offer from Morgan State earlier in June, and he followed that up with an impressive Franchise Camp performance in Syracuse for his first Power 4 offer.

"I was truly appreciative and excited to have the coaching staff at Syracuse believe in me,” Johnson said to The Juice Online.

Johnson had a dream junior season

The offer came from Alex Kelly.

"Coach Kelly is an awesome guy that really took the time to get to know me and evaluate me,” Johnson said. "We spoke about my athleticism and how much he believed in me and wanted to give me an opportunity as an athlete since they had a committed 2027 QB.”

Johnson was DCSAA’s Offensive Player of the Year after accumulating 3,663 total yards and 47 touchdowns. He won the triple crown in DC, leading region in passing, rushing and touchdowns.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown had Johnson line up in as a defensive back during Franchise Camp and the results spoke for themselves. He also impressed in his measurables, clocking a 4.6 in the 40M dash, a 32" vertical, and a 9’3" broad jump.

"My top highlights were being able to work out as a safety and have Fran Brown working out and teaching me during the drills,” Johnson said. "I also had a pick in 7v7 and during 1v1s.”

Johnson discusses his recruitment

Johnson said that Syracuse is among the schools standing out to him in his recruitment.

"Currently my top schools are Syracuse, of course, Maryland, Howard University and Morgan State in no particular order,” Johnson said. "But I have a bunch of interest from other schools that I would also like to hear from before making my decision.”

Johnson added he would like to be committed to a school before his season starts.

The dual-threat quarterback describes himself as a dynamic athlete and playmaker, who SU projects as a safety or corner back.

"I believe if I attend Syracuse the staff will find the right position for me to help the team,” Johnson said. "What’s more important to me is development and the opportunity to play the game I love."

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