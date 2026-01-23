2027 Keystone State OL announces commitment to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 Erie (PA) High offensive lineman Edwin Guzman on Friday, he announced on social media.

He received his first P4 offer from Syracuse in spring 2025 and the Orange got him on campus over the summer for a visit. Guzman's primary recruiter is Alex Kelly.

Over the summer, The Juice Online’s Andrew Barth watched Guzman compete at several local camps including Aaron Donald's Top 50 Camp in June, and he primarily lined up at left tackle. He dominated many of the snaps, to the point where the coaches at the camp put him against the best defensive ends of the day.

Syracuse is now up to nine commitments. Guzman is currently not ranked by any of the major recruiting services.

