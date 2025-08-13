2028 ATH Tre Montgomery reacts to Syracuse offer: 'I'm grateful'
2028 ATH Tre Montgomery is an emerging Keystone State prospect.
The Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic High star received his first offer from Temple in early May, and later that month, received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.
"I’m very grateful for the offer from Syracuse," Montgomery said to The Juice Online.
Montgomery sounds off on Syracuse
Syracuse is coming off a 2024 season where they went 10-3, just the third time since 2000 where the Orange won double digit games.
They finished the season with a win in the Holiday Bowl over Washington State, and ended up 20th in the final College Football rankings.
All of his happened under first-year head coach Fran Brown, who is looking to replicate similar success this fall with a revamped roster and an incoming class that is the highest rated in school history since ratings started being tracked in the early 2000s.
"I think the program is headed in a great direction," Montgomery said.
Montgomery talks about his conversation with Dennis Thomas and his goals for this fall
Montgomery received his offer after speaking with Syracuse assistant Dennis Thomas. While the conversation started about football, they discussed a variety of other topics, as well.
"We spoke about my hobbies and interests," Montgomery said. "We also spoke on me as a student within the classroom."
This fall, Montgomery wants to prove that he is an elite player, and aims to complete the majority of the three personal goals he's set out for himself: Rush for more than 800 yards; Make the All-Catholic Team; and help Roman Catholic capture a state championship.
Montgomery arrives at Roman Catholic after having previously played at Radnor (PA) Archbishop John Carroll High.
Montgomery has made a name for himself as a two-way player
He was a two-way player there, appearing as both a running back and defensive back. Montgomery adds he would like to continue to play on both sides of the ball, though if he had to pick one, he would likely pick competing at running back.
At 5'11" and 190 pounds, Montgomery already possesses the physical attributes that colleges look for in their athletes.
"I’m a physical downhill type of RB," Montgomery said. "As for DB I’m very disciplined and a great tackler."
