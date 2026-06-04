2027 Virginia DB recaps official visit to Syracuse: ‘I had a great time'

2027 ATH Tyson Washington is one of the top recruits in his class.

Rated three stars by 247Sports, he holds well over a dozen offers, including Clemson, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Rutgers, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Washington also has official visits lined up to Penn State (June 5) and Virginia Tech (June 19). His first OV was to Syracuse over the weekend and he enjoyed being up in Central New York.

"I had a great time out there on my visit,” Washington said to The Juice Online.

Washington goes in-depth on his visit

Washington plays both defensive back and safety, and is being recruited as a DB by the Orange.

He rattled off some of the highlights of his trip.

"We (were) just spending time with the whole staff and eating a lot of food during the OV,” Washington said. “And having meetings with my position coach."

Among the coaches he spent the most time with included Perry Eliano and Dre Kates. He also had plenty of time with head coach Fran Brown.

“Coach Fran was great the best part (of the trip),” Washington said. “I was spending time with the whole coaching staff and competing.”

He plans on completing his official visits before making a decision later this month.

“I'm committing June 28th,” Washington said.

SU was Washington's first offer

Syracuse was the first school to offer the Springfield (VA) St. James Academy two-way star back in summer 2025.

“Receiving an offer from Syracuse felt like a dream come true,” Washington said in a previous interview. “It’s the first offer I’ve received, which makes it very special. I thank God, stayed humble and will continue to work hard. I know it is just the beginning.”

The offer came from Syracuse coach Alex Kelly. Aside from the offer, the two spoke about Washington’s versatility in being a two-way player and a multi-sport athlete.

Washington is a speedy, rangy athlete

Aside from football, Washington is also a star basketball player.

Washington is looking for a school that will push him as a football player and as a person.

“I’m looking for a good fit,” Washington said. “An environment that will push me and make me feel at home.”

His team is coming off an 8-1 season as Washington emerged as an elite recruit.

“I’m all about speed, being aggressive and physical on both sides of the ball,” Washington said. “My goal is to be an asset, team player and a playmaker on the field.”

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