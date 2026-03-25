2028 Garden State two-way player receives Syracuse offer: 'It's a blessing'

2028 ATH Zehkiy Dejesus made the most of his third trip to Central New York.

He had previously visited Syracuse in January 2025 for a basketball game and again over the summer for 7v7 Franchise Camp.

But when he visited on Saturday, he came away with his fifth offer after a conversation with Syracuse coaches Perry Eliano, Nitron Stork and Fran Brown. It adds to an offer sheet that also includes SEC schools Tennessee and Missouri.

“The Syracuse offer means a lot to me,” Dejesus said to The Juice Online. "It’s a blessing to be recognized by a program like that, and I had a good talk with Fran Brown. I’m really grateful and excited about the opportunity.”

Dejesus respects what he saw during spring practice

Dejesus added he also spent time with coach Charles Watkins, and they had plenty to talk about outside of the offer. The visit was different because he had a lot more face time with the coaches.

"We talked about what kind of player I am, my strengths, and how I can fit into their program,” Dejesus said.

Dejesus payed close attention to how Syracuse’s players went through spring practice. Of note, he said he appreciated the intensity, tempo and constant movement.

"The coaches were very detail-oriented and constantly running and engaging in drills. The players were competing at a high level. It showed me how serious they are about development and reps.”

Overall, the visit ‘definitely’ changed the way Dejesus views Syracuse.

"Being there in person gave me a way better feel for the program, the energy at practice, and how everything is run,” Dejesus said. "It gave me an even better impression than my previous visits.”

Dejesus plans on leading his team to a big season

His Hermits team went 6-4 in the 2025 season, and Dejesus has vowed to lead his team to an even better season this fall.

"I improved a lot as a player, and my team did too,” Dejesus said. "I was able to reach many of the goals I set for myself.”

The Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep wide receiver/defensive back is being recruited on both sides of the ball by the Orange.

"I’m a physical and aggressive WR/DB who’s always looking to make plays,” Dejesus said. “I consider myself an athlete because I can contribute on both sides of the ball."

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