2026 ATH Zikhere Leaks makes major recruitment announcement
2026 Syracuse commit Zikhere Leaks decommitted from Syracuse on Sunday evening, he announced on social media.
"I’m truly blessed for all the opportunities I have been given, but after further consideration and a phone call with coach Fran Brown, I’m announcing my decommitment from Syracuse University," Leaks said on X.
Syracuse's class currently has 27 commitments and is ranked 26th overall in the country. It is headlined by five-star commitment Calvin Russell, and has several other blue chip prospects such as four-stars Amare Gough and Alexander Haskell.
Leaks' recent Syracuse visits
Leaks originally committed to Syracuse in June, and returned to Syracuse twice. Most recently, he was on hand for SU’s win over Connecticut in its second game of the season, and returned at the end of September for SU’s matchup against Duke.
Though Syracuse ultimately lost the game to the Blue Devils, Leaks still took a lot of positives away from the trip.
"My visit was good,” Leaks said to The Juice Online. “I enjoyed the atmosphere of a full packed house. There was a lot of stuff going on. I just think we gotta fight through adversity. I told coach Fran (Brown) that we just have to fight through adversity as a team and play with heart.”
Many schools have targeted Leaks
The defensive back has drawn plenty of interest since his commitment to the Orange. In the fall, he received offers from Stanford, Boston College, UTSA and Purdue.
As for Leaks, he’s led Harrisburg (PA) Susquehanna Township High to a 12-1 season before they fell to Twin Valley in the PIAA Football Championship. Leaks played on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and defensive back.
“I love playing both sides of the ball,” Leaks said.
Leaks previously spoke about his commitment to the Orange
When Leaks committed to Syracuse in June, he said it was the relationships with the coaches that drove his decision.
“I committed because of the relationships I have with them," Leaks said in a previous interview. “Every single week they keep in contact with me and I love it. It makes me feel wanted and appreciated."
Syracuse has discussed Leaks has being a potential two-way player, as he was recruited as an ATH.
"As a WR, I'm a deep threat," Leaks said. "I love tearing DBs apart all over the field. As a DB, "I'm a man-DB. I love pressing but I can also play zone."
