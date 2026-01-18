Ranking Syracuse's top transfer portal acquisitions

The transfer portal window officially closed on Jan. 16. Now that the portal window is shut, let's take a look at the top four incoming Syracuse transfers of a class that ranked 43rd and gauge their potential impact.

1. Tunmise Adeleye - EDGE (UNLV)

Tunmise Adeleye is joining his fifth team in five years.

After kicking off his collegiate career at Texas A&M, Adeleye bounced from Michigan State to Texas State before joining UNLV last season. Adeleye is coming into Syracuse as a three-star transfer following the most productive season of his career.

At UNLV, Adeleye recorded six sacks, 7.5 TFLs, and 49 total tackles. Adeleye was a driving force on the Runnin’ Rebels defense that led them to a 10-3 regular season record, second in the Mountain West.

In 2025, SU’s edge play left a lot to be desired as they gave up 175 rushing yards and two rushing TDs per game. Adeleye is likely the most important addition to the Orange as he will provide firepower to the defense, similar to that of Fadil Diggs, whose presence was missed last season.

2. Amari Odom - QB (Kennesaw State)

This offseason, Kennesaw State and Syracuse essentially made a trade as Rickie Collins is taking his talents down south to play for the Owls, and Amari Odom is coming up north.

Odom is joining Syracuse as a three-star transfer, after a productive redshirt sophmore season with Kennesaw State. In 2025, Odom threw for 2,594 yards, carried a 19-8 TD-to-INT ratio, and led CUSA in yards gained per pass attempts and yards gained per completion.

Odom provides the Syracuse QB room with much needed depth following the departure of Rickie Collins, Jakhari Williams and Luke Carney. This addition also positions Syracuse for a second straight year of QB1 battle talk, although Steve Angeli figures to retain his starting spot.

This addition of Amari Odom seems to be more of an insurance plan in case Angeli shows any lingering signs of his injury this fall.

3. Elijah Moore - WR (Florida State)

Syracuse took a talented wide receiver away from an ACC rival in FSU.

Elijah Moore is coming off his redshirt freshman season, joining SU as a three-star transfer. Moore limited action in 2025, playing in just 10 games and recording three receptions for 52 yards.

The Orange’s receiver core took a big hit this offseason with Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook both joining Ole Miss and tight end Dan Villari exhausting his eligibility.

Despite not getting a lot of action last season, it would be expected that Moore, along with PSU transfer Matt Outen, will take on a huge role in the passing game.

4. Ju’Juan Johnson - RB (Louisiana State University)

Like the receiving room, the Orange’s running game also saw turnover, with Yasin Willis (Kansas), and Will Nixon (NFL Draft) moving on.

Ju’Juan Johnson rushed for 155 yards on 41 attempts and found the endzone twice in his sophomore season for LSU.

Johnson, along with Jackson State transfer Ahmad Miller, will likely be the 1-2 backs for the 2026 Orange.

