Grading All 13 Texas A&M Aggies’ Performances at the 2026 NFL Combine

Texas A&M sent 13 players to Indianapolis to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine — an event record. Between the drills, measurements and athletic testing, the Aggies put on a show for NFL personnel ahead of the 2026 NFL draft in April.

Which Texas A&M players stood out at the NFL combine, and how did the Aggies perform in the individual drills?

Le'Veon Moss NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss did not participate in any of the drills or testing because he is still recovering from an injury he suffered during his final season with the Aggies. Moss said he was 85–90% healthy at this point after his ankle injury, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The star back announced ahead of time that he would be sidelined for the event but would participate in Texas A&M’s pro day. He did get measured at the NFL combine, though, with a reported height of 5'11" and a weight of 203 pounds, matching his previously listed size.

Moss appeared in seven games in 2025 and ran for 404 yards (5.2 yards per carry), scoring six touchdowns. In his four-year career, he ran for 1,767 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in 32 games.

Grade: Incomplete

KC Concepcion NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

KC Concepcion’s confidence at the podium stole headlines, which took attention away from his performance at the event. He moved flawlessly in the gauntlet drill, though he did not participate in individual tests.

Concepcion also thanked the Aggies for his year in College Station, Texas, which allowed him to regain the form he showed as a freshman. He recorded a career-high 919 yards through the air, an SEC-best nine touchdowns and averaged over 15 yards per reception in 2025.

He reportedly met with the Buffalo Bills while at the combine. It is a common pairing in mock drafts and a seamless stylistic fit that would be an exciting match if it comes to fruition in April.

Grade: B

Nate Boerkircher NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher celebrates after their win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (5th among TEs)

4.4 seconds (5th among TEs) Bench Press: DNP

After emerging as the hero during Texas A&M’s win over Notre Dame in 2025, Nate Boerkircher found himself a solid role in the Aggies’ offense as a capable pass-catcher and reliable blocker. While unspectacular in many ways, he was efficient and effective and popped with eye-catching contested grabs.

His measurements at the NFL combine were impressive: 6’5” and 243 pounds, though he is a bit underweight. He also had 10.5” hands (90th percentile), which demonstrates his ability as a receiver. He caught 19 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 after spending his first four seasons at Nebraska.

In an era of the NFL where two- and three-tight end sets are king, he could be a rotational player. He also reportedly met with the New England Patriots.

Grade: C+

Chase Bisontis NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 5.02 seconds (t-3rd among guards, t-12th among OL)

5.02 seconds (t-3rd among guards, t-12th among OL) 10-Yard Split: 1.76 seconds (t-4th, t-15th)

1.76 seconds (t-4th, t-15th) Vertical Jump: 32" (5th, t-13th)

32" (5th, t-13th) Broad Jump: 8'9" (t-8th, t-28th)

8'9" (t-8th, t-28th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.53 seconds (2nd, 4th)

7.53 seconds (2nd, 4th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.78 seconds (5th, 9th)

4.78 seconds (5th, 9th) Bench Press: 29 reps (1st, 4th)

There was a lot of good for Chase Bisontis at the NFL combine. According to Relative Athletic Score (RAS), he tested in the 98th percentile of all guard prospects, with his best events being his 94th percentile 40-yard dash and vertical jumps.

Bisontis had been hanging around fringe first- or second-round territory as a prospect, with the positional value of being an interior offensive lineman dinging his profile. However, his testing should ease some concerns about him as a prospect, amking him a potential top-50 pick.

Between his speed, agility, strength and explosiveness, Bisontis showed it all.

Grade: A

Dametrious Crownover NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 5.14 seconds (12th among tackles, t-23rd among OL)

5.14 seconds (12th among tackles, t-23rd among OL) 10-Yard Split: 1.79 seconds (t-12th, t-22nd)

1.79 seconds (t-12th, t-22nd) Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Limiting his time to just the 40-yard dash and on-field positional drills, Texas A&M tackle Dametrious Crownover did not have the full combine experience. However, he tested just below the 80th percentile in the 40-yard dash.

He also wowed with his size and length, with a measured 35 3/8” arm length to pair with his 6’7”, 319-pound frame.

Crownover projects as a threatening run-blocking right tackle with developmental traits as a pass-blocker. He is a bet on size and athleticism, which he could display further at Texas A&M's pro day.

Grade: B-

Ar'maj Reed-Adams NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 5.28 seconds (12th among guards, 36th among OL)

5.28 seconds (12th among guards, 36th among OL) 10-Yard Split: 1.85 seconds (t-12th, t-36th)

1.85 seconds (t-12th, t-36th) Vertical Jump: 29.5" (t-8th, t-26th)

29.5" (t-8th, t-26th) Broad Jump: 9'2" (3rd, t-16th)

9'2" (3rd, t-16th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.88 seconds (7th, 11th)

7.88 seconds (7th, 11th) 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Ar’maj Reed-Adams had a nearly complete testing sheet, leaving off the 20-yard shuttle and bench press. He said he would do the bench at his pro day, saying he was “saving the show.”

While his speed and agility drills were mediocre but still solid, he performed best in the explosives. His vertical jump was in the 80th percentile, according to RAS, and he was among the top at his position in the broad jump.

Paired with a solid performance in positional drills and impressive size (6’6”, 314 pounds), Reed-Adams is an intriguing late-round offensive line prospect with positional versatility.

Grade: B

Trey Zuhn III NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: 33 reps (1st among centers, 1st among OL)

Trey Zuhn III kept things simple. He only competed in one drill — the bench press — and did more than just test. He led all offensive linemen with 33 reps (97th percentile), dominating the pack.

Beyond that, Zuhn did positional drills but left his combine mostly incomplete. He will likely be more involved at Texas A&M’s pro day, which will be a more controlled environment. Zuhn impressed in limited participation but was not overly involved.

Grade: B-

Cashius Howell NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds (5th among DEs)

4.59 seconds (5th among DEs) 10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds (t-1st)

1.58 seconds (t-1st) Vertical Jump: 32.5" (t-15th)

32.5" (t-15th) Broad Jump: 9'7" (t-15th)

9'7" (t-15th) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

Don’t be misled by the speed in this year’s edge rusher class — Cashius Howell can still fly. His 4.59-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 96th percentile, but his get-off speed was even more impressive.

Howell led all edge rushers with a 1.58-second 10-yard split, which was evident in his positional drills. He was a smooth operator and reached a top speed of 14.52 miles per hour when bending around the corner, according to Next Gen Stats. This led all players this year and was the fastest bend since Will Anderson Jr. in 2023.

His size (6’2.5”, 243 pounds) will hold him back, and his 30 1/4” arms are a legitimate concern at the NFL level. These limited his RAS score to a still-impressive 8.12, but he has pass-rush production that will be coveted.

Grade: B+

Tyler Onyedim NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (DL23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: 32" (t-6th among DTs)

32" (t-6th among DTs) Broad Jump: 9'3" (t-8th)

9'3" (t-8th) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

While his weight (292 pounds) is a concern playing on the inside, he showed uncommon explosiveness for his position, testing in the 84th and 88th percentiles in the broad and vertical jumps, respectively.

He also moved well in the positional drills, showing his movement skills and footwork for his size. His role in the NFL will be questioned, but he can play inside and outside, lining up at the 3-tech or further. Onyedim met with multiple teams and could be an early Day 3 pick for a team that values high motors.

Grade: B

Albert Regis NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds (t-5th among DTs)

4.88 seconds (t-5th among DTs) 10-Yard Split: 1.72 seconds (8th)

1.72 seconds (8th) Vertical Jump: 34" (2nd)

34" (2nd) Broad Jump: 9'8" (1st)

9'8" (1st) 3-Cone Drill: 7.77 seconds (1st)

7.77 seconds (1st) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds (5th)

4.85 seconds (5th) Bench Press: DNP

Albert Regis was arguably the premier athletic tester among defensive tackles, which was critical given that he is undersized at 6’1”, 295 pounds.

He displayed elite speed (94th percentile in the 40-yard dash) and elite explosiveness (96th percentile in both the broad and vertical jumps), which matches his playing style as a low-built, grind-it-out defensive tackle who plays strong.

Hopefully he will test his bench at Texas A&M’s pro day to round out his tree. Considering he was expected to be undersized, he impressed with his athleticism and left as a winnner.

Grade: A

Scooby Williams NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

An injury kept Scooby Williams sidelined for most of the 2025 season, and it may have contributed to his absence at the NFL combine. He did not test or participate in on-field drills, limiting himself to meetings, interviews and measurements.

His unique frame (6’2”, 231 pounds) may be better suited as a situational linebacker or a nickelbacker at the NFL level, but he believes he is a three-down player who can compete in every phase. His sideline-to-sideline ability is one of his best traits, and he competes in run defense, but he is more fluid than fast.

Testing may have helped Williams’s stock as a prospect, but he will have attention from NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos are two teams that met/talked with Williams.

Grade: Incomplete

Taurean York NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: DNP

DNP 10-Yard Split: DNP

DNP Vertical Jump: DNP

DNP Broad Jump: DNP

DNP 3-Cone Drill: 7.32 seconds (10th among LBs)

7.32 seconds (10th among LBs) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.48 seconds (10th)

4.48 seconds (10th) Bench Press: 25 reps (2nd)

Size and athleticism were never the selling points for Taurean York, but his combine performance will leave a poor impression on scouts and NFL personnel.

While York (5’11”, 226 pounds) came in one inch over his listed height, he is in the eighth percentile in height and 27th percentile in weight, according to RAS. Additionally, he placed last among all participants in the three-cone drill (40th percentile) and short shuttle (34th percentile). He also has 30" arms.

York is an instinctive linebacker who wins despite his physical traits. A team will be willing to bet on him, his experience and his production, but it may be later than initially projected.

Grade: D

Will Lee III NFL Combine Results

Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (18th among CBs)

4.52 seconds (18th among CBs) 10-Yard Split: 1.56 seconds (t-7th)

1.56 seconds (t-7th) Vertical Jump: 42" (t-2nd)

42" (t-2nd) Broad Jump: 11' (t-2nd)

11' (t-2nd) 3-Cone Drill: DNP

DNP 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

DNP Bench Press: DNP

While his speed was unimpressive (64th percentile in the 40-yard dash), Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III was an impressively explosive athlete. He tied for second in both the vertical and broad jumps at the event, placing in the 99th and 97th percentiles at his position.

As well, he may not have the long speed, but he can accelerate, recording an impressive 10-yard split. This matches his tape, on which he is a disruptive cornerback with fluid motions and experience. Lee is another Aggie who met with the Cowboys and could be a Day 3 cornerback pick.

Grade: B+