Anonymous Coach Shares Honest Opinion About Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
The much-anticipated 2025 college football season is just around the corner, as Texas A&M returns for another hopeful season after going 8-5 last year.
After leading a comeback against LSU last season, Marcel Reed has been named the starting quarterback. ESPN gave some insight into some of college football's top 2025 quarterbacks and had some things to say about Reed.
"He threw the ball well," an anonymous SEC defensive coordinator told ESPN. "They return a lot, the offensive line, him. They had a bunch of receivers transfer out, but I think they did a good job in the portal."
As the primary second-string quarterback to start out the season last year, Reed earned the starting role after many impressive performances, including an early game at Florida. Against the Gators, Reed had his second-highest QBR of the season with a 94.9, including passing for 178 yards and rushing for 83.
While flipping back and forth with former Aggie Conner Weigman throughout the first half of the season, Reed earned his role as starting quarterback after leading the Aggies to a comeback win against LSU, where he threw two passes for 70 yards and had a season-high three rushing touchdowns.
Where Does Reed Stand For The 2025 Season?
After the miraculous win against then-No. 8 LSU last season, Reed earned himself the starting job, yet that is when the Aggies began to go downhill. Throughout the next five weeks, Texas A&M lost four of its next five games, with its only win against New Mexico State.
Quick on his feet, Reed was able to pick up 547 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns last season, as well as 1,864 passing yards to pair with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. After such an impressive season, Reed finished in first place among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards per game with 49.4 and yards per carry with 4.7.
As he chooses the running option first, Reed expressed to the media that he has worked on his passing game ahead of the season during fall camps and scrimmages. With this new addition to his craft, we should see more of a dual-threat Reed this season than we did last year.
"You're hoping to see the natural development of him as a leader," Aggies coach Mike Elko said to ESPN. "This is his offense now. He's had the ability to make those connections, to do the leadership things behind the scenes, and then him on the field, it's him being fully comfortable in the schemes, in the progressions and the passing game. He got a little bit more comfortable, and we got more comfortable, too."
With the addition of two new wide receivers, KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State, Reed can truly utilize his passing game to pick up some yards for the offense. Reed should also be well protected in the pocket as Texas A&M returns its offensive line, led by captain Trey Zuhn, who has said just how much trust and belief they have in each other.
With the season opener against UTSA on Saturday, August 30, expect to see Reed show off his passing game, as well as give fans the original Reed on his feet.