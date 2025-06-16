Big 12 Pitcher Cancels Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Michael Earley has been active this summer as he looks to revamp a bullpen that struggled in 2025, finishing with a 5.58 ERA, a .276 opponent batting average, and 44 home runs allowed.
The Aggies have seen plenty of movement in the transfer portal so far. Most recently, the Aggies added left-handed pitcher Preston Prince from Rutgers. Prince logged 21 innings last season, allowing 11 hits and 14 runs while posting a 5.57 ERA.
Amidst the additions, there has also been multiple Aggie arms entering the transfer portal. This includes Isaac Morton, a sophomore right hander who announced his commitment to Minnesota this past Saturday. Across two seasons, he made 13 appearances, tossing 19 innings with 26 strikeouts and just six earned runs.
Morton isn’t the only pitcher on the way out. Right-handed pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc and left-handed pitcher Austin Vargas have also entered the portal.
Looking to reload, the Aggies have been in pursuit of Baylor transfer Carson Bailey, a right-handed freshman who impressed in his debut season.
However, A&M was set to host Bailey on an official visit this week, but those plans have now been delayed.
According to College Baseball Central reporter Andrew Riedell, the Baylor transfer has canceled his Texas A&M visit for this upcoming Tuesday and will be waiting a few more weeks.
The 6-3, 202-pound pitcher has been getting plenty of interest from multiple SEC schools.
And rightly so. In his first season, Bailey finished with a 3-3 record in 13 appearances. He posted a 4.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts on a .239 batting average.
While the delay is a setback for Earley and pitching coach Jason Kelly, landing high-end arms from the portal was never going to be easy in a conference as competitive as the SEC.