Texas A&M’s Caden Sorrell Bringing 'Killer Mentality' Into Showdown with No. 2 LSU
Since arriving in College Station last fall as a top-10 recruit in Texas, freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell has made an immediate impact, bringing a killer mentality to the plate.
In his freshman season, Sorrell tallied 50 hits, 11 home runs, and 43 RBIs, earning 2024 Freshman All-SEC honors.
"I've always had the same mindset up there," Sorrell said. "It's just to hit the ball as hard as I can, looking for a left-center approach and trying to hammer it."
Sorrell missed the first 25 games of his sophomore campaign due to a hamstring injury — and the Aggies felt it. They opened SEC play with a 1–6 record and dropped out of the top 25.
Since his return in Game 2 of the Kentucky series, Texas A&M has gone 12–7, highlighted by wins over then-No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Arkansas.
Sorrell has been on a tear, posting a .377 batting average with 24 RBIs and nine home runs. His biggest moment came in a walk-off winner during the series opener against South Carolina, keeping A&M’s momentum rolling.
“I’m taking it one game at a time, trying not to get too bigheaded about it all,” he said. “But it’s a great feeling knowing the hard work is paying off.”
His presence has alleviated pressure from star teammate Jace LaViolette, whose numbers have surged since Sorrell’s return. In the 19 games with Sorrell in the lineup, LaViolette has matched his RBI total (26) and hit three more home runs (9) than he did over 25 games without him.
And it’s not just LaViolette. The entire Aggie offense has exploded. With Sorrell in the lineup, A&M has outscored opponents 183–104, averaging 9.63 runs per game.
Sorrell and the Aggies will look to keep the momentum alive this weekend at Olsen Field as they prepare to host No. 2 LSU, aiming for another top-ranked upset.