Could Injured Texas A&M Aggies Star Return in SEC Tournament?
As the Texas A&M Aggies fight to keep their chances for a shot at the NCAA Tournament alive in the first round of the SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, it looks like the team will be getting back a crucial part of their offensive attack, and a great defensive glove as well.
Outfielder Caden Sorrell, who left Friday night's win over Georgia with a hand injury, is officially listed by head coach Michael Earley as a "game-time decision" in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Sorrell has already missed a significant amount of time in the 2025 season due to injuries, not even debuting for the season until the conference series against Kentucky, well over a month into the season.
But when Sorrell has been in the order in the 26 games he has appeared in this season, he has delivered and then some for Coach Earley and the Aggies, boasting a .337 batting average with 12 home runs and 32 runs batted in, including a walk-off home run in the series opener against South Carolina.
Sorrell has mainly seen time as the three-hole hitter in the Aggie batting order, with the occasional cleanup duties as well.
Sorrell also played a vital role in taking the Aggies to the finals in Omaha last season as a freshman, hitting .275 in 62 games played with 11 homers and 43 RBI, landing him a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.
And with the Aggies desperately needing offense as crunch time comes upon them, having Sorrell's bat and defensive prowess back in the field will definitely be a positive for Michael Earley's team.