Fifth Year Transfer Heads To Aggieland After Impressive Career At Cal State Fullerton
Texas A&M baseball extends its roster with the addition of Maddox Latta, a shortstop from Cal State Fullerton has decided to finish his collegiate baseball career with the Aggies as he enters his fifth season of college baseball.
Latta, who is originally from California, has decided to make his way down to Aggieland to cap off an extraordinary baseball career at Los Angeles Valley College and Cal State Fullerton. In his lone year at community college, Latta slashed a .360 batting average, was named the Western State Conference most valuable player and earned a gold glove award.
Latta helped lead the Titans to a 29-27 record during the 2025 season as well as racking up 19 conference wins. Although the Titans got off to an extremely rough start, starting the season off 2-8, they certainly made some improvements in the conference as they went on an eight-game win streak.
As a junior, Latta became an important player for Cal State as he played in 52 of the Titans 54 games during the 2024 campaign. He dipped in his batting average from his sophomore season, batting .257, which was his lowest across four seasons.
He certainly got the train back on the track as a senior in 2025 as he led the team in batting average with an impressive .362, which ranked fourth in the Big West Conference. He also ranked first on the team for scoring 52 runs, which ranked eighth in the conference.
The accolades began to pile on after a breakthrough season for Latta, as he earned his first Big West First Team All-Conference recognition as well as the Big West Field Player of the Year and ended as a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award.
What Latta Brings To Aggieland
With his journey to Aggieland underway, it will be interesting how Latta will fit in with the Aggies, given that incoming senior Kaeden Kent held the reigns down at shortstop during the 2025 season. As head coach Michael Earley has coached Kent for the last three years, it would be interesting to see if someone else could steal his spot, or if it will be a dog fight for the position.
What Latta brings most to the table is his impressive batting average in the batter's box. The Aggies struggled this year in the box, batting an average of .260. With Latta batting comfortably above a .300 as he makes his way to College Station, it will be special to see if he can ignite an Aggie offense that has been struggling.