Michael Earley's Recent Injury Update Confirms Texas A&M Fans' Worst Fears

Texas A&M fans got quite the startle when relief pitcher Josh Stewart grabbed his arm in pain while warming up against the Oklahoma Sooners Friday night in Norman, forcing an early exit before he even faced a batter.

Thursday morning in an interview with TexAgs, Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley confirmed the worst, that Stewart would miss the remainder of the 2026 season after only appearing in five contests.

This marks the second straight season that the graduate student has fallen victim to a season-ending injury, having made a single appearance in the 2025 season before a torn ACL took him off the bump.

Josh Stewart Confirmed to Miss the Rest of the 2026 Season

Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Josh Stewart (34) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Stewart is the second arm out of the bullpen that is already out for the year, as the team lost Caden McCoy back in January shortly before the season even began.

In his five appearances on the 2026 season, Stewart worked through 6.1 innings pitched, giving up five hits and allowing one walk while striking out 10 batters.

The 2024 season remains his most well-rounded year, making 25 appearances for the Maroon and White during their College World Series run.

Over the campaign, he put together a 2-2 record over 31.2 innings and striking out 39 batters while only walking nine.

Ever since that College World Series bid, the Aggies have struggled with injuries to their star players. 2025 saw Gavin Grahovac done for the year after just six games thanks to a shoulder injury, and an injury to Caden Sorrell forced him to sit out the beginning of the year until late March.

Even this year hasn't been the most fortunate in terms of health for Texas A&M, with Stewart and McCoy both now done for the year and transfers Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan have just now found their respective ways back into the lineup after back and hamstring injuries, respectively, forced the two new Ags to miss a chunk of this season's beginning.

Not to mention, this is probably one of the worst times for Texas A&M to lose one of their best arms on the mound with conference play starting to roll.

Pitching is the exact thing that cost the Aggies the two games that they fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman this past weekend, as the Sooners scored go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth inning both times to hand A&M their second and third losses on the year.

Texas A&M will now go back to life without Stewart as an option when they welcome the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs to Blue Bell Park this weekend for their first home conference series of 2026.