Texas A&M Pitcher Dominants In MLB Draft League
Former four-year Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis has made his way to the MLB Draft League to try and up his stock ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft. As a senior at Texas A&M, Rudis went 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA, striking out 35 over 31 and two-thirds innings worth of work.
With the Williamsport Crosscutters, the founding member of the MLB Draft League, Rudis got the start and pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts, picking up most of his outs via strikeout. Rudis only allowed one hit in his outing, allowed no runs and didn't walk anyone, making for a great way to start his MLB campaign.
Out of Madisonville, Texas, Rudis opted to stay in Texas close to home when he chose to go to Texas A&M, as he did whatever was asked of him, whether he started or came out of the bullpen later in the game.
Rudis' Time In Aggieland
As a freshman for the Aggies, Rudis appeared in 16 games, including one start, posting a perfect 3-0 record with two saves. He had his first-ever career start in a matchup against SEC rival Arkansas, earning his third and final win of the season after pitching five innings.
As a sophomore in 2023, Rudis was used mainly out of the bullpen as a reliever, in which he once again posted a perfect record of 5-0 for the Aggies. He finished second on the pitching staff in wins this season behind closer Evan Aschenbeck, who was a powerhouse on the mound.
While he wasn't a big strikeout pitcher, which is interesting for a reliever, Rudis kept his ERA down in his years at Texas A&M, finishing his collegiate career with a 3.76 earned run average as well as a nearly perfect 15-1 record as an Aggie.
Rudis, during his junior year, once again became a team player, switching back and forth between starting and coming out of the bullpen, as he appeared in 24 games, making two starts and once again having a perfect 6-0 record on the season, posting a 2.55 ERA.
In his final year in Aggieland, Rudis continued to be powerful on the mound, making 20 appearances and one start, going 1-1 on the season, with his first career loss to Alabama on March 14th when the Aggies got swept by the Crimson Tide.
Rudis finished his collegiate career with an astonishing 15-1 record and a 3.76 ERA through 131.2 innings of work and striking out 129 batters. Throughout his career in Aggieland, Rudis finished with a program-best .938 win percentage, making for a tough stat for others to chase.
Rudis will be an under-the-radar kind of prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, but after his impressive outing in the MLB Draft League as well as his stats he put up at Texas A&M, it will be interesting to see where and if he gets drafted.