Former Texas A&M Aggie Gets Triple A Promotion In Mariners Organization
Brandyn Garcia, the former Texas A&M Aggie pitcher, has been called up to Triple-A, making him one step closer to The Show. The 25-year-old Rhode Island native was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Garcia started his collegiate baseball career at Quinnipiac University before heading over to Texas A&M for his final season. At Quinnipiac, Garcia made one start as a freshman with four total appearances and ended the season with a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings pitched with five strikeouts.
As a sophomore, Garcia was a threat on the mound, leading the team with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched and was able to record a career high 10 strikeouts in Quinnipiac's victory over Canisius. He also pitched two complete games as a sophomore, showing his endurance on the bump.
Brandyn Garcia was a difference maker at Texas A&M
In his time at Texas A&M, Garcia compiled a 3-3 record with a 5.56 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched, not being one of the starters, but being a solid relief arm out of the bullpen. Facing 189 batters in 2023, Garcia struck out 56, walked 23 and gave up 27 earned runs.
After being selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 MLB Draft, Garcia began his Minor League career with the Modesto Nuts in Single-A, in which he pitched seven innings and was able to strike out four batters with two earned runs but received the loss.
In 2024, Garcia was moved up to the Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate, where he had a 6-0 record with an impressive 1.84 ERA, striking out 85 batters in his 12 starts. He then got the promotion to Double-A, the Arkansas Travelers, in which he played 37 games with a 4-6 record.
Garcia was dominant on the mound, striking out 82 batters and walking 33, ending his time in AA with 72.2 innings pitched before his recent call-up to the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.