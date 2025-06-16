Former Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Earns Minor League Honors
After being one of Texas A&M's most dominant closers of the 2024 season, Evan Aschenbeck was chosen in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Aschenbeck is currently pitching for the South Bend Cubs, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
Aschenbeck, the former closer for the Aggies has recently taken on a new role in the Minor Leagues as a starting pitcher, posting a 3-3 record with a 2.44 ERA and 51 strikeouts.
After throwing seven shutout innings at Fort Wayne last week, Aschenbeck was the sixth Cub this season to be awarded Midwest League Honors this season. On June 12, Aschenbeck threw seven shutout innings for the Cubs leading the team to a 10-1 win over the TinCaps.
Aschenbeck was able to throw a no-hitter through five innings, before putting a runner on base from a fielding error. Through seven shut out innings, Aschenbeck was able to strikeout five batters and only give up on walk, before giving up a single hit in the bottom of the sixth.
This was by far the most impressive outing of Aschenbecks Minor League career thus far, throwing seven shutout innings against a 29-31 TinCaps team, compared to the struggles of their own 20-40 team.
Being named Midwest Player of the Week marks Aschenbeck's first MiLB award of his career, yet if he continues to dominant in his new role as starting pitcher, the accolades should begin to stack up.
Aschenbeck is one of many Aggies that was drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft starting to make a name for himself among others such as Braden Montgomery, Chris Cortez, and many others starting to shine in the Minor Leagues.
The upcoming 2025 MLB Draft should feature several Aggies as well who should be joining Aschenbeck in the MiLB soon.