Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns Perfect Game All-American Honors
The 2025 version of Jace LaViolette wasn't exactly like the Jace LaViolette Texas A&M fans might remember from 2023 or 2024, but needless to say, he still carried a red-hot bat when he came up to the plate, even if the stats didn't mirror everything.
Perfect Game was able to take it all into consideration, and graced the star junior outfielder with a Third Team All-American selection for his performance during the 2025 season.
LaViolette's performance greatly mirrored the Aggies' 2025 baseball season. A few highs, a few lows, the consistency never really being steady, but the production was still there with his 18 home runs, 57 walks, and 61 runs batted in, all of which led the team.
"Lord Tubbington" also made program history by becoming the all-time home run leader and also the all-time walk leader over the course of the season.
LaViolette's tendency to see ball four in at-bats allowed him to spend a few games as the leadoff hitter for the Aggies, with his long-ball presence forcing pitchers to throw around him, and often finding himself a free pass to first base in the process.
The Katy, TX native also showed mental power in addition to his physical power, as the Aggie powered through a fractured left hand he suffered in the second round of the SEC Tournament against Auburn and 24 hours later, would still find himself in the A&M lineup as the designated hitter against the LSU Tigers, a game where he would go 1-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in during the 4-3 loss.
There still remains much speculation as to where LaViolette will go in the MLB Draft, especially after being a former No. 1 overall projection at one point before the 2025 season began.
That is, of course, if the outfielder chooses to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility that he still possesses.