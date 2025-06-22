Former Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Makes Major League Debut
Former Texas A&M Aggie Jake Palisch is set to make his major league debut on Saturday, June 21 for the Chicago White Sox. After playing four seasons at Stanford, Palisch spent his final collegiate baseball season with the Aggies, coming out of the bullpen 18 times and posting a 3.12 ERA.
The left-handed pitcher out of Richmond, Texas ended his college baseball career with Texas A&M as a graduate student with a 3-3 record, three saves and 46 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched. After going undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, Palisch has spent the last four years in the minor leagues.
Currently in Double-A, the 26-year-old has been dominant as a pitcher, starting some games outside of his normal relief duties. In 53 innings, Palisch has 15 appearances and seven starts with an impeccable 1.19 ERA.
As a starting pitcher for the Birmingham Barons, Palisch has a 1.15 ERA with 34 strikeouts, making for one of the best pitchers currently for the Barons. After spending most of his minor league career in High-A, Palisch continued to prove his dominance, slowly but surely making his way to the majors.
Palisch made his major league debut on Saturday for the White Sox in the matchup against the Blue Jays, in which the White Sox lost 7-1. Pitching one relief inning, Palisch gave up three hits and two earned runs.
The jump from double A to the major leagues is extremely vast, and for some players the way to understand the speed of the game the most is to jump in and get some innings of work. This certainly won't be the last we see from Palisch in the majors, although he will need to continue working on his days off to become a solid option out of the bullpen for the White Sox.