Boston Red Sox OF Braden Montgomery Included In Trade For Chicago White Sox Ace
Braden Montgomery is still set to make his debut for the Sox, just not the ones up in Boston that drafted him 12th overall in the MLB Draft this past July.
The Chicago White Sox traded their ace pitcher, left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox and received Montgomery, as well as catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth, and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez.
Crochet made his debut for the White Sox in September of 2020 and was named an MLB All-Star this past season, as well as the 2024 AL Comeback Player of the Year.
The Red Sox finally were able to make a deal happen for a hot free agent after missing out on the Juan Soto, Max Fried, and Nathan Eovaldi sweepstakes, who signed with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers, respectively.
Crochet's 35.1% strikeout rate in 2024 was the sixth highest by a pitcher in a season all-time and third highest by a left-handed pitcher, behind Randy Johnson in 2001 and Chris Sale in 2017.
Montgomery is still yet to receive the call up from the big leagues, but with his statement year in Aggieland that saw him crush 27 home runs and lead the Aggies to the College World Series, he could be receiving the call anytime now.
