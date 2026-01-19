Healthy Again, Josh Stewart Ready to Contribute for Texas A&M in 2026

Some athletes never know when their last time playing collegiately could be.

For Texas A&M pitcher Josh Stewart, he wasn't sure what his future looked like after learning he needed knee surgery, which kept him out for the rest of the season, when his team went 30-26 and missed the postseason.

“I never knew that I was going to be able to play for a fifth year, so it’s just exciting to be with the guys, have everyone back in town, and everyone is just excited to get back on the field,” Stewart said.

After being awarded a fifth year, Stewart worked his tail off to get back to being fully healthy and now knows he can contribute more to his team, and that’s what he’s been working toward before Opening Day.

Pitching Staff and Roles for the 2026 Season

There is still uncertainty about the little pieces coach Michael Earley is putting together before the home opener against Tennessee Tech. One thing is for certain: Stewart plans to have a role in the bullpen and be available as much as he can.

“Whenever I’m needed is just all I'm thinking about,” Stewart said. “I definitely see myself in the bullpen.”

With there not yet being a clear Friday, Saturday, Sunday rotation for the Aggies, Stewart has admired the work his teammates have been putting in so far, and one of those guys is Aiden Sims.

“The biggest growth I’ve seen is Aiden Sims,” Stewart said. “He’s been working his tail off on all facets.”

Another guy Stewart has noticed in his time in Aggieland who has taken steps forward since joining the program is Caden McCoy.

“We did a lot of rehab,” Stewart said. “Getting back to where we both can pitch. Those two guys have been around the most, and they’ve made the biggest leaps, in my opinion. It’s been awesome to watch. I think they are going to be a big help for us in the bullpen.”

For the rest of the pitchers that are listed on the roster, the Georgetown, Texas, native said this year’s pitching staff feels different compared to other teams in the past he has been a part of.

“It feels different,” Stewart said. “We don’t have 15 name, huge guys. It’s going to take everybody that’s on the staff. I think we can still do great things, be the best pitching staff in the country, but it’s just going to take everybody.”