Texas A&M Baseball Slips in Rankings After Stumbling Against Ole Miss
After a disappointing homestand against then-No. 8 Auburn on May 3, Michael Earley and Texas A&M planned to end their season on a high note, traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, for a contest against then-No. 20 Ole Miss.
With both the Aggies and Rebels in desperate need of a series victory, Ole Miss surged ahead, thumping A&M, 5-3, in the series opener.
The Maroon and White made a statement in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, knocking seven homers to rout the Rebels, 18-5, evening the series at one apiece. But only a few hours later in Game 2, a run slipped through the cracks against junior right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, giving Ole Miss a 6-5 lead, which sealed A&M’s series defeat.
After back-to-back disappointing weekends, where do the Aggies stand against other Omaha hopefuls?
Texas A&M Rounds Out Top 10 After Back-To-Back Series Losses
As a result of its subpar showing, A&M was demoted to No. 10 in the weekly standings, behind West Virginia and ahead of Florida State.
The Aggies are one of four teams that represent the SEC in the top 10, alongside the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 Auburn Tigers and No. 6 Texas Longhorns.
Both Georgia and Auburn claimed series victories over the weekend, while Texas fell to Tennessee on the road. The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to square off on Thursday, May 14, to finish out the regular season with a highly touted top 10 showdown.
A&M will return to action on May 14 as well, hosting No. 13 Mississippi State at Blue Bell Park. Though the Aggies rank second in the SEC, a last-minute victory over the Bulldogs would provide a much-needed resume boost for Michael Earley's squad as it heads into the postseason.
Ole Miss kept its national seed hopes alive, climbing five spots to No. 15, situated behind Kansas and ahead of Oregon.
No. 1 UCLA sits atop the rankings, yet again, after trampling then-No. 13 Oregon at home, pushing their record to 27-5 at Jackie Robinson Stadium this season.
No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Georgia Tech remain in competition for the ACC, both claiming respective home sweeps over Duke and Pittsburgh.
Other notable SEC representation in the top 25 includes No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Alabama and No. 19 Florida.
Here is the updated top 25, per D1 Baseball:
1) UCLA
2) North Carolina
3) Georgia Tech
4) Georgia
5) Auburn
6) Texas
7) Oregon State
8) Southern Miss
9) West Virgina
10) Texas A&M
11) Florida State
12) Arkansas
13) Mississippi State
14) Kansas
15) Ole Miss
16) Oregon
17) USC
18) Alabama
19) Florida
20) Coastal Carolina
21) Oklahoma State
22) Arizona State
23) Boston College
24) Nebraska
25) Cincinnati
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Born and raised in Aggieland, Trey Bohne is a homegrown journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. He is a junior communications major, minoring in Journalism at Texas A&M University. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, softball, track, tennis, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer. Across both of his writing platforms, Trey constantly asks the age-old question: how does this affect Lebron’s legacy?Follow 1treybohne