Texas A&M Baseball Slips in Rankings After Stumbling Against Ole Miss

After a disappointing homestand against then-No. 8 Auburn on May 3, Michael Earley and Texas A&M planned to end their season on a high note, traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, for a contest against then-No. 20 Ole Miss.

With both the Aggies and Rebels in desperate need of a series victory, Ole Miss surged ahead, thumping A&M, 5-3, in the series opener.

The Maroon and White made a statement in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, knocking seven homers to rout the Rebels, 18-5, evening the series at one apiece. But only a few hours later in Game 2, a run slipped through the cracks against junior right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, giving Ole Miss a 6-5 lead, which sealed A&M’s series defeat.

After back-to-back disappointing weekends, where do the Aggies stand against other Omaha hopefuls?

Texas A&M Rounds Out Top 10 After Back-To-Back Series Losses

April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M players celebrate a grand slam homer by Caden Sorrell during the game with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday. From left are Ali Camarillo, Jackson Appel, Sorrell, and Hayden Schott. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result of its subpar showing, A&M was demoted to No. 10 in the weekly standings, behind West Virginia and ahead of Florida State.

The Aggies are one of four teams that represent the SEC in the top 10, alongside the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 Auburn Tigers and No. 6 Texas Longhorns.

Both Georgia and Auburn claimed series victories over the weekend, while Texas fell to Tennessee on the road. The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to square off on Thursday, May 14, to finish out the regular season with a highly touted top 10 showdown.

A&M will return to action on May 14 as well, hosting No. 13 Mississippi State at Blue Bell Park. Though the Aggies rank second in the SEC, a last-minute victory over the Bulldogs would provide a much-needed resume boost for Michael Earley's squad as it heads into the postseason.

Ole Miss kept its national seed hopes alive, climbing five spots to No. 15, situated behind Kansas and ahead of Oregon.

No. 1 UCLA sits atop the rankings, yet again, after trampling then-No. 13 Oregon at home, pushing their record to 27-5 at Jackie Robinson Stadium this season.

No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Georgia Tech remain in competition for the ACC, both claiming respective home sweeps over Duke and Pittsburgh.

Other notable SEC representation in the top 25 includes No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Alabama and No. 19 Florida.

Here is the updated top 25, per D1 Baseball: 1) UCLA 2) North Carolina 3) Georgia Tech 4) Georgia 5) Auburn 6) Texas 7) Oregon State 8) Southern Miss 9) West Virgina 10) Texas A&M 11) Florida State 12) Arkansas 13) Mississippi State 14) Kansas 15) Ole Miss 16) Oregon 17) USC 18) Alabama 19) Florida 20) Coastal Carolina 21) Oklahoma State 22) Arizona State 23) Boston College 24) Nebraska 25) Cincinnati

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