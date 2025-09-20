How Is Gavin Grahovac Feeling Ahead of Fall Practice
One of, if not, the most talented players within Texas A&M’s baseball program is third baseman Gavin Grahovac, who has faced a ton of adversity the last two seasons.
After losing in the 2024 Men’s College World Series and losing a majority of the following season due to a left shoulder injury, the star slugger continues to show strength and courage through his trials and tribulations.
While it hasn’t been the easiest road to recovery, Grahovac is finally back to being healthy and seeing the field more often. In the latest media availability press conference, the Orange, California, native shared more information on his perspective from numerous aspects.
Clubhouse Role
Hold everyone to the same standard.
That is Grahovacs’ message to his team as it enters uncertainty of what the season holds for a team who has eyes set on making it back to Omaha, Nebraska where the Men’s College World Series is hosted every year.
“Hold everyone accountable whether they’re younger than me, older than me, the same age as me,” Grahovac said. “It’s the same for anyone else on this team. They hold me accountable. Hold all the other guys accountable as well. Set the example the right way.”
Growth
Anytime an athlete is injured, there is a period of reflection and mediation on how that circumstance came about. For Grahovac, he sat in the dugout acknowledging his position, which changed his viewpoint, witnessing baseball from a different angle as a first base coach and teammate.
“I had a lot of time to myself not on the field, so I was able to mature in a lot of ways that I didn’t know I was able to,” Grahovac said. “Now being back on the field, I see the game in a whole different perspective. Whether that’s how I treat guys, how I’m around guys. Being able to work with my teammates is the most important part of how to grow.”
That attitude has given Grahovac the juice to come back stronger with help from the people who stood by his side.
“How you come out here, how you work with your coaches, teammates, athletic trainers – that’s important,” Grahovac said. “All these guys see that.”
Locker Room
When the Maroon and White have a coach who fights for his players day in and day out, it makes the culture and chemistry stronger. For Grahovac he sees how well his teammates and coaches love being in Aggieland.
“These guys get along really well,” Grahovac said. “That’s super exciting. You never know what you’re getting into until you have a whole bunch of new faces in the locker room.”
Grahovac added how it's electric how he keeps noticing the roster wanting to be at A&M which has been huge in a period of transition where there were questions about whether that was true.
“These guys are extremely excited at A&M,” Grahovac said. “These guys know what its like to play in the SEC. They want to play for coach Earley and the rest of the guys in the locker room. I think that’s the coolest part of this team. We enjoy being around each other.”
Hitting
As a sophomore starting in six games, Grahovac went 5-for-22 at the dish with six RBIs. He’s been honored with numerous awards in his career including the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2024 freshman All-SEC Team, 2025 Preseason first-team All-SEC and 2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.
After the injury halted the slugger from continuing to swing, Grahovac has made his way back to the cages but not without a limited schedule to not overwork his body.
“I was nervous but these past few weeks — so much work in the cages, so much work on the field, and these coaches are taking me at the right pace,” Grahovac said. “It’s been great being back in the box. There’s nothing like that feeling stepping back in the box and kinda having that confidence build up again.
Those nerves are now going away and he’s beginning to slowly get back in the groove.
“These past few weeks have been great,” Grahovac said. “Mechanics have been good. I’m excited to start playing games.”