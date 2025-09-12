Texas A&M Baseball Lands 2027 Two-Way Standout
After a dominant opening stretch for Texas A&M Athletics, with all five fall programs remaining undefeated through the first week of September, one of the spring sports is starting to make noise of its own.
Aggie baseball recently secured a commitment from Easton Brunson, a standout Class of 2027 recruit out of Highlands, Texas.
Brunson brings versatility as both a first baseman and pitcher, along with a powerful bat for A&M’s future lineup.
Meet Easton Brunson
The 16-year-old Goose Creek Memorial product announced his commitment with a simple, heartfelt post on X:
“A simple tweet, I am committed to Texas A&M. We did it MOM!”
At 6 feet, 190 pounds, Brunson has been playing in the elite youth leagues for a while now. He was selected in the 2023 13U Select Festival and the 2024 14U Select Festival.
The Perfect Game Invitational, held at the University of Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium, brings together forty of the nation’s top players of their respective age groups. The event provides college recruiters and professional scouts a chance to evaluate some of the country’s most promising young talent.
Following his most recent Festival appearance, Brunson drew glowing praise from the Perfect Game scouts:
“Solid athletic build with good present strength, especially in his lower half. Left handed hitter, sets up in a straight comfortable stance with a short stride into contact, simple load and timer, drops his back side and leans and lifts, has present bat speed and meets the ball out front, turns fast, loud barrels with a long history of power production. Slider and change up were both quality pitches and tunneled well with his fastball. Excellent student.”
That evaluation reads like a blueprint for Michael Earley’s vision of the program's future. Long known as a “pitching school,” the Aggies' second-year head coach has made it clear he intends to build an all-around powerhouse:
“My goal was to make this an offensive school. Now as a head coach, I want to keep it as a both school.”
Brunson’s description as having “two-way potential” and a “riding fastball that topped out at 87 miles per hour” is perfect for Earley’s plan for the future.
While fans will have to wait two years before seeing him in Maroon and White, his commitment signals that A&M is stacking the kind of talent that could make trips to Omaha a regular tradition once again.