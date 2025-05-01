All Aggies

Inside Ben Royo’s Two-Homer Night: ’That’s Baseball’

Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo spoke after the team’s 13-6 victory over Lamar on Tuesday night.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) celebrates tagging out Texas Longhorns infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) during the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) celebrates tagging out Texas Longhorns infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) during the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a series loss against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M baseball needed a spark to send them into its weekend series versus No. 2 LSU.

Junior second baseman Ben Royo provided the juice the Aggies needed in his two-homer performance in the team’s 13-6 midweek victory over Lamar. Royo got things going in the third inning with a two-run, 406-foot home run to reclaim the lead after the Aggies went down 1-0 to start the game.

Royo’s plate dominance continued in the fifth inning when he recorded a 412-foot grand slam to make the win his second-career multi-hit game, and his second of the season.

The Rice transfer was not the only Aggie to launch two pitches into orbit. Sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell had a perfect three-for-three night Tuesday. His first moon-shot came in the sixth inning when he sent one 436-feet over the batter’s eye. His second provided an insurance run with a two-run, 403-foot bomb.

Baseball’s a game where you just have to believe in yourself,” Royo said in a postgame press conference. “If you don’t believe in yourself fully, you’re not going to have that success.”

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning
Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Royo also recorded eight RBIs in the win, a career-high for him and a season-high for the team. Sorrell and Royo’s combined performance also marked the second time a pair of Aggies had multiple home runs in the same game, joining Henseler and Royo on April 5 at No. 1 Tennessee.

”It’s a great feeling to help win a ball game,” Royo said. “That’s baseball. I mean somebody’s got to step up every game. Not everybody’s going to have a huge game every game, so somebody’s got to step up and it feels good to be that guy.”

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Baseball