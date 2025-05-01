Inside Ben Royo’s Two-Homer Night: ’That’s Baseball’
Coming off a series loss against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M baseball needed a spark to send them into its weekend series versus No. 2 LSU.
Junior second baseman Ben Royo provided the juice the Aggies needed in his two-homer performance in the team’s 13-6 midweek victory over Lamar. Royo got things going in the third inning with a two-run, 406-foot home run to reclaim the lead after the Aggies went down 1-0 to start the game.
Royo’s plate dominance continued in the fifth inning when he recorded a 412-foot grand slam to make the win his second-career multi-hit game, and his second of the season.
The Rice transfer was not the only Aggie to launch two pitches into orbit. Sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell had a perfect three-for-three night Tuesday. His first moon-shot came in the sixth inning when he sent one 436-feet over the batter’s eye. His second provided an insurance run with a two-run, 403-foot bomb.
Baseball’s a game where you just have to believe in yourself,” Royo said in a postgame press conference. “If you don’t believe in yourself fully, you’re not going to have that success.”
Royo also recorded eight RBIs in the win, a career-high for him and a season-high for the team. Sorrell and Royo’s combined performance also marked the second time a pair of Aggies had multiple home runs in the same game, joining Henseler and Royo on April 5 at No. 1 Tennessee.
”It’s a great feeling to help win a ball game,” Royo said. “That’s baseball. I mean somebody’s got to step up every game. Not everybody’s going to have a huge game every game, so somebody’s got to step up and it feels good to be that guy.”